Webcams Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, SWOT Analysis, Leading Companies Industry Demand and Future Scope

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Webcams Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global webcams market reached a value of US$ 7.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market value is expected to reach US$ 12.4 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.50% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Also known as a web camera, a webcam is a small digital video camera connected to a computer, laptop or smart device. It comprises a lens, image sensor and a microphone for recording the video and sound. It offers features such as motion sensing, image archiving, custom coding, and automation. As it is lightweight, compact, user-friendly, cost-effective, and durable, it is gaining traction over conventionally used video cameras worldwide.

Market Trends and Drivers:

With the increasing need for real-time monitoring, visual marketing, live events, video conferencing and entertainment, there is an increase in the utilization of webcams in the manufacturing, retail, automotive, construction, transportation, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors. These webcams also help government bodies and private organizations with perimeter surveillance. Besides this, the integration of webcams in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with cloud compatibility and image sensors is also strengthening the market growth. Moreover, leading manufacturers are launching innovative product variants with enhanced storage capacity and resolution. Apart from this, considerable growth in the information technology (IT) industry, coupled with the rising spending capacities of the consumers, is anticipated to contribute to the webcams market growth.

Webcams Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the webcams market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Microsoft Corporation

Sony Group Corporation

Logitech Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Xiaomi Corporation

Canon Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

Razer Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

D-Link Corporation

10moons Technology Development Co. Ltd.

Nexia International Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global webcams market on the basis of webcam type, technology, distribution channel, end-use and region.

Breakup by Webcam Type:

External Webcams USB Wireless

Embedded Webcams

Breakup by Technology:

Analog

Digital

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline Stores

Online Stores

Breakup by End-Use:

Security and Surveillance

Entertainment

Videoconference

Live Events

Visual Marketing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

