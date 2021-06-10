Oryzenin Market Size, Trends, Growth, Industry Scope, Leading Companies and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report titled “Oryzenin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global oryzenin market grew at a CAGR of around 13% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.
Oryzenin is a protein or glutelin obtained from rice grain and rice flour through the process of sonification. It aids in treating irritable bowel syndrome and other gastrointestinal diseases and is, therefore, recommended to people who suffer from digestive issues, lactose intolerance and celiac disease or gluten allergy. It also helps in managing weight and improving muscle strength and body mass. As a result, oryzenin finds wide applications in dairy alternatives, functional beverages, bakery and confectionery items, and sports nutrition products.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The global oryzenin market is primarily driven by the growing cases of celiac disease and lactose- and gluten-intolerance. The emerging trend of veganism has further encouraged health-conscious individuals to shift from meat-based products toward vegan alternatives with similar protein content. Besides this, with the rising awareness regarding health and fitness programs, sports persons and athletes have become more inclined toward oryzenin isolates and concentrates as a healthy dietary alternative, which helps improve their skeletal and muscular strength. Furthermore, oryzenin is also extensively utilized to enhance flavor, water binding capacity, emulsification, and texture in the food processing industry.
Oryzenin Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the oryzenin market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- AIDP Inc.
- Axiom Foods Inc.
- BENEO GmbH (Sudzucker AG)
- The Green Labs LLC
- Zedira GmbH
- Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.
- Golden Grain Group Limited
- Kerry Group Plc
- Ribus Inc.
- RiceBran Technologies
- Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global oryzenin market on the basis of type, form, function, application and region.
Breakup by Type:
- Isolates
- Concentrates
- Others
Breakup by Form:
- Dry
- Liquid
Breakup by Function:
- Emulsifying
- Texturizing
- Gelling
- Foaming
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Sports and Energy Nutrition
- Beverages
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Meat Analogs and Extenders
- Dairy Alternatives
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
