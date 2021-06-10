Oryzenin Market Size, Trends, Growth, Industry Scope, Leading Companies and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report titled “Oryzenin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global oryzenin market grew at a CAGR of around 13% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Oryzenin is a protein or glutelin obtained from rice grain and rice flour through the process of sonification. It aids in treating irritable bowel syndrome and other gastrointestinal diseases and is, therefore, recommended to people who suffer from digestive issues, lactose intolerance and celiac disease or gluten allergy. It also helps in managing weight and improving muscle strength and body mass. As a result, oryzenin finds wide applications in dairy alternatives, functional beverages, bakery and confectionery items, and sports nutrition products.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global oryzenin market is primarily driven by the growing cases of celiac disease and lactose- and gluten-intolerance. The emerging trend of veganism has further encouraged health-conscious individuals to shift from meat-based products toward vegan alternatives with similar protein content. Besides this, with the rising awareness regarding health and fitness programs, sports persons and athletes have become more inclined toward oryzenin isolates and concentrates as a healthy dietary alternative, which helps improve their skeletal and muscular strength. Furthermore, oryzenin is also extensively utilized to enhance flavor, water binding capacity, emulsification, and texture in the food processing industry.

Oryzenin Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the oryzenin market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AIDP Inc.

Axiom Foods Inc.

BENEO GmbH (Sudzucker AG)

The Green Labs LLC

Zedira GmbH

Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.

Golden Grain Group Limited

Kerry Group Plc

Ribus Inc.

RiceBran Technologies

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global oryzenin market on the basis of type, form, function, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Isolates

Concentrates

Others

Breakup by Form:

Dry

Liquid

Breakup by Function:

Emulsifying

Texturizing

Gelling

Foaming

Others

Breakup by Application:

Sports and Energy Nutrition

Beverages

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat Analogs and Extenders

Dairy Alternatives

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

