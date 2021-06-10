Electric Blankets Market Size, Trends, Growth, Industry Scope, Leading Companies and Opportunities by 2026

According to MARC Group’s latest report, titled “Electric Blankets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global electric blankets market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
An electric blanket is a bed covering made using wool, cotton, polyester, or acrylic materials. It is integrated with a wiring system that offers heat and warmth through the coil wires. It comprises a control unit, which enables the user to alter the amount of heat generated. Moreover, it is plugged into an electrical outlet and utilized for pre-heating the bed or keeping the user warm.
Market Trends and Drivers:
At present, there is a rise in the demand for comfortable and luxurious bedding items on account of rapid urbanization and inflating income levels. This, along with the growing geriatric population, which is relatively more sensitive to harsh weather, represents one of the significant factors fueling the growth of the electric blankets market. Apart from this, the leading players are introducing lightweight, battery-powered, mobile chargeable, and water- and stain-resistant product variants. These players are also launching variants using microfiber fleece to offer additional insulation and warmth retention, which is projected to drive the market.
Electric Blankets Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global electric blankets market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Argos Limited (J Sainsbury Plc)
- MAXSA Innovations LLC
- Beurer GmbH
- Slumberdown Group Limited
- Silentnight Group Ltd.
- Sunbeam Products Inc. (Newell Brands Inc)
- Shavel Associates Inc.
- Biddeford Blankets LLC (Microlife Corporation)
- Morphy Richards Limited
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global electric blankets market on the basis of type, size, material, distribution channel, end user and region.
Breakup by Type:
- Electric Under Blankets
- Electric Over Blankets
Breakup by Size:
- Single Size
- Double Size
- King Size
Breakup by Material:
- Wool
- Cotton
- Polyester
- Acrylic
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Commercial
- Hotels
- Hospitals
- Others
- Residential
Breakup by Region:
-
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
