Frozen Food Market Size, Trends, Growth, Industry Scope, Leading Companies and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Frozen Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global frozen food market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Frozen food products refer to food products frozen at extremely low temperatures for later consumption. These products are frozen by applying the individually quick frozen (IQF) process, which helps to preserve the flavor and retain vitamins, minerals, protein, carbohydrate and fat contents of the food items. Frozen foods are convenient, affordable and help in reducing food wastage. They include a wide range of vegetables, ready-to-eat meals, meat-based products, fruits, edible roots, and seafood.

Market Trends and Drivers:

A significant rise in the demand for convenient, on-the-go and ready-to-make food products is primarily driving the frozen food market growth. The hectic lifestyles of millennials and the increasing working population worldwide have given rise to the overall consumption of ready-to-eat (RTE) food items, which is supporting the market growth further. Other than this, restaurants and cafes have started using frozen food items to reduce the overall preparation time and offer different dishes with exotic ingredients, which is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the easy product availability through proliferating online retail channels is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Frozen Food Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the frozen food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Wawona Frozen Foods

Nestle S.A.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Jeanie Marshal Foods Ltd

Associated British Foods plc

Kellogg Company

McCain Foods Limited

Bellisio Foods Inc. (Charoen Pokphand Foods)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global frozen food market on the basis of product type, frozen vegetable snacks, frozen meat products, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Frozen Vegetable Snacks

Frozen Meat Products

Frozen Vegetables and Fruits

Frozen Vegetable Snacks Breakup by Type:

French Fries

Bites, Wedges and Smileys

Aloo Tikki

Nuggets

Others

Frozen Meat Products Breakup by Type:

Chicken

Fish

Pork

Mutton

Others

Frozen Vegetables Breakup by Type:

Green Peas

Corn

Mixed Vegetables

Carrot

Cauliflower

Others

Frozen Fruits Breakup by Type:

Strawberries

Berries (Raspberries, Blueberries and Blackberries)

Cherries

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

