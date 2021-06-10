Knee Pad Market, Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Knee Pad Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global knee pad market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/knee-pad-market/requestsample

A knee pad is a type of wearable protective equipment to deliver padding and protection to knees against impact and injures. It is generally manufactured using soft, durable, and protective materials, such as polyethylene (PE), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), polyurethane (PU), and extruded polystyrene insulation (XPS) foams, along with nylon, cotton, neoprene, etc. Knee pads absorb the force and minimize serious injury risks from crawling, hitting, kneeling, and skidding. They are widely adopted during different medical procedures as well as enhance the performance of athletes and military personnel by reducing the stress on knees during strenuous activities.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing number of road accidents involving cyclists and bikers, coupled with the growing geriatric population experiencing knee-related ailments, is driving the global knee pad market growth. Furthermore, the extensive adoption of highly comfortable, neoprene knee pads based on their enhanced flexibility, breathability, and chemical stability also propels the market growth. Additionally, several product innovations, including strapless, self-adjusting, and gel-based knee pads that minimize the discomfort and pain by evenly distributing the pressure, are also catalyzing the global knee pad market. Besides this, rising promotional activities by vendors through online retail channels are further expected to drive the knee pad market across the globe.

Knee Pad Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the knee pad market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

3M Company

Bauerfeind AG

Nike Inc.

Custom Leathercraft Mfg. LLC (Hultafors Group AB)

Mizuno Corporation

Fox Head Inc.

Decathlon S.A (Association Familiale Mulliez)

ASICS Corporation

Tommyco Knee-Pads Inc.

Klein Tools Inc.

ALTA Industries

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global knee pad market on the basis of type, price, application, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Type:

Basic Knee Pad

Industrial Knee Pad

Military Knee Pad

Sports Knee Pad

Breakup by Price:

Under $25

$25-$50

$51-$100

Above $100

Breakup by Application:

Kids

Teenagers and Adults

Senior Citizens

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/knee-pad-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800