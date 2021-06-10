June 2021 Report on Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles MARKET COMPETITION, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES 2021

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Aeryon Labs Inc.

IAI Ltd

Airbus

The Boeing Company

AeroVironment

Textron Inc

Parrot S.A

Northrop Grumman

SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd

Lockheed Martin Corporation

DJI

By Type:

Helicopters

Multi-Rotors

By Application:

Aerial Imaging

Aerial Games

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Helicopters

1.2.2 Multi-Rotors

1.2.3 Quadcopters

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Aerial Imaging

1.3.2 Aerial Games

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption

……. continued

