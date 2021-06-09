Healthcare IT Integration Market 2021 Scope by Product (Interface Engine, Medical Device Integration, and Media Integration), Service, End-User, Region, Forecast to 2025

The global healthcare IT integration solutions market size is projected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2025 from USD 3.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The market for HCIT integration solutions is driven primarily by the growing adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions as well as rising demand for telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and home healthcare solutions due to the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high costs of HCIT integration will hinder the overall adoption of solutions and thereby restrain market growth in the coming years.

The leading players in this market include Infor (US), InterSystems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Orion Health (New Zealand), NextGen Healthcare Inc. (US), iNTERFACEWARE, Inc. (Canada), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Capsule Technologies Inc. (US), AVI-SPL, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Oracle Corporation (US), IBM (US), Corepoint Health (Lyniate) (US), and MEDITECH (US).

By product, the interface/integration engine segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the healthcare IT integration products market is segmented into interface/integration engines, medical device integration software, media integration solutions, and other integration tools. The interface/integration engines segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare IT integration products market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing need for information exchange within healthcare service provider facilities or with other affiliated organizations. Furthermore, the emergence of health information exchange (HIE) backed by government initiatives to promote integrated healthcare infrastructure also supports the growth of this market.

By services, the consulting services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on services type, the healthcare IT integration services market is segmented into implementation and integration services, support and maintenance services, training and education services, and consulting services. The consulting services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing importance of value-based care, technological advancements, and growing consolidation in the healthcare market are driving the demand for consulting services.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

The APAC market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market can be attributed to the presence of less-stringent regulations, increasing demand for quality healthcare at low costs, and improving healthcare infrastructure in several APAC countries. In addition, the current outbreak of COVID-19 in the Asia Pacific has resulted in the increased patient pool, especially in China and India. The growing patient volume, along with the rising need for accurate and timely diagnosis and treatment of this disease, will fuel the growth of the healthcare IT integration solutions market in the APAC.

The breakdown of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20% By Designation: C-level Executives–40%, Directors–35%, and Others–25%

C-level Executives–40%, Directors–35%, and Others–25% By Region: North America–40%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–15%, Latin America–10%, Middle East & Africa–5%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the various healthcare IT integration solutions and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the healthcare IT integration market for different segments such as product & service, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their position in the market.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the healthcare IT integration solutions market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the healthcare IT integration solutions market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the healthcare IT integration solutions market

Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the healthcare IT integration solutions market Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by product & service, end user, and region

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by product & service, end user, and region Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the healthcare IT integration solutions market

Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the healthcare IT integration solutions market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and products of leading players in the healthcare IT integration solutions market

