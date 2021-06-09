Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Scope by Product (Smoke Evacuator [Portable & Stationary], Filter, Pencil, Accessories), Application, End-User – Forecast to 2025

The global smoke evacuation systems market is projected to reach USD 154 million by 2025 from USD 115 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1%. The adoption of smoke evacuation systems is growing across major healthcare markets mainly due to increased product availability of smoke evacuation systems, rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, expansion in the target patient population needing surgical procedures, and wider acceptance and availability of relevant operating room protocols and guidelines for smoke evacuation.

The major players operating in the global smoke evacuation systems market are CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Olympus (Japan), Ethicon (US), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), KLS Martin (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), I.C Medical (US), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (US), Utah Medical Products Inc (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Pall Corporation (US), Ecolab (US), and Deroyal (US).

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=444872

“Smoke evacuation pencils & wands segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period”

On the basis of product, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into smoke evacuating systems,smoke evacuation filters, smoke evacuation pencils & wands, smoke-evac fusion products (shrouds), smoke evacuation tubings, and accessories. The smoke evacuation pencils & wands segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its growing adoption among healthcare facilities and its significant usage due to the safety benefits of creating a healthier environment for surgeons, nurses, technologists, and surgical teams.

“Hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth of all end users in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period”

On the basis of end user, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into hospitals,ambulatory surgical centers,cosmetic surgery centers, dental clinics,and veterinary healthcare providers. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period due to the large target population aiming for surgical treatments. Moreover, factors such as the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS),especially in hospital settings; developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging Asia Pacific, Latin American, and Middle Eastern countries; growing geriatric population; and favorable government policies and recommendations for the use of smoke evacuation systems in hospitals are likely to propel market growth.

“Laparoscopic surgeries segment is expected to witness the highest growth of all applications in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period.”

On the basis of applications, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into medical aesthetic surgeries,laparoscopic surgeries,open general surgeries, and orthopedic surgeries. The laparoscopic surgeries segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Also, factors such as the advantages associated with laparoscopic procedures over conventional open surgery and the need to improve the working environment in the operating room are expected to drive market growth.

“Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market, by region, during the forecast period”

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as bypass heart procedures (coupled with the rising target population); improvements in healthcare systems; rising medical tourism; increasing government initiatives for the modernization of healthcare infrastructure; and the increasing number of hospitals.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (31%), Tier 2 (49%), and Tier 3 (20%)

Tier 1 (31%), Tier 2 (49%), and Tier 3 (20%) By Designation: C-level (28%), Director-level (19%), and Others (53%)

C-level (28%), Director-level (19%), and Others (53%) By Region: North America(31%),Europe (33%), APAC (19%), and RoW (17%)

Research Coverage

This report studies the smoke evacuation systems market based on product type, application, end user, and region. It also covers factors affecting market growth,analyzes various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the study analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the size of market segments with respect to key regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

From an insights perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis—market ranking the analysis of the top players,and their company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging segments of the smoke evacuation systems market;and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, will help firms garner greater market shares.

Get Discount on the Latest Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=444872

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency Used for the Study

1.5 Major Market Stakeholders

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Summary of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology Steps

Figure 1 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Research Design

2.2 Secondary and Primary Research Methodology

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Research

Figure 2 Breakdown of Primary interviews: By Company Type, Designation, and Region

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

Figure 3 Research Methodology: Hypothesis Building

2.3.1 Product-Based Market Estimation

2.3.2 End-User-Based Market Estimation

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Smoke Evacuation Systems

2.3.3 Primary Research Validation

2.4 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

Figure 5 Data Triangulation Methodology:

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 6 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million) 37

Figure 7 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million) 38

Figure 8 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Share, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 38

Figure 9 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Geographical Snapshot (2020)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Overview

Figure 10 Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures to Drive the Overall Market Growth

4.2 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 11 Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

4.3 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Share, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 12 Hospitals to Be the Largest End Users in the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market During the Forecast Period

4.4 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Application,

2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million) 42

Figure 13 Laparoscopic Surgeries to Register the Highest Growth Rate in the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Application

4.5 Geographical Snapshot of the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market

Figure 14 The Asia Pacific to Witness the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 15 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Product Availability

5.2.1.2 Rising Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Table 1 Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Data, By Country (2016)

5.2.1.3 Growing Target Patient Population

5.2.1.4 Wider Acceptance and Availability of Relevant Operating Room Protocols and Guidelines

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Clinical Evidence to Establish Operational Efficacy of Target Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries

5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Elective Surgical Procedures

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Pricing Pressure on Market Players

5.2.4.2 Procedural Concerns

5.3 Impact of Covid-19 on the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market

6 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 2 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 51

Table 3 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 51

Table 4 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 52

Table 5 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 52

6.2 Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands

6.2.1 Increasing Number of Electrosurgeries to Drive the Demand for Smoke Evacuation Pencils and Wands

Table 6 Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 53

Table 7 Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 53

6.2.2 Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands Market Split, By Application

Table 8 Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands Market, By Application, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 53

Table 9 Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands Market, By Application, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 54

6.2.3 Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands Market Split, By End User

Table 10 Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 54

Table 11 Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 54

6.3 Smoke Evacuation Filters

Table 12 Smoke Evacuation Filters Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 13 Smoke Evacuation Filters Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

Table 14 Smoke Evacuation Filters Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 56

Table 15 Smoke Evacuation Filters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 56

6.3.1 Smoke Evacuation Filters Market Split, By Application

Table 16 Smoke Evacuation Filters Market, By Application, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 56

Table 17 Smoke Evacuation Filters Market, By Application, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 57

6.3.2 Smoke Evacuation Filters Market Split, By End User

Table 18 Smoke Evacuation Filters Market, By End User, 2016–2025 (USD Million) 57

Table 19 Smoke Evacuation Filters Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 57

6.3.3 Ultralow Penetration Air Filters

6.3.3.1 High Efficiency and Longer Life of Ulpa Filters to Increase their Demand

Table 20 Ulpa Filters Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 21 Ulpa Filters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.3.4 Charcoal Filters

6.3.4.1 Easy Usage of Charcoal Filters is A Major Factor Supporting their Adoption

Table 22 Charcoal Filters Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 23 Charcoal Filters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.3.5 In-Line Filters

6.3.5.1 Decreased Efficiency Over A Period—A Major Factor Restraining the Demand for In-Line Filters

Table 24 In-Line Filters Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 25 In-Line Filters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.3.6 Pre-Filters

6.3.6.1 Low Maintenance Cost and Long Product Life are the Major Advantages Driving the Adoption of Pre-Filters

Table 26 Pre-Filters Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 27 Pre-Filters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.4 Smoke Evacuating Systems

Table 28 Smoke Evacuating Systems Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 62

Table 29 Smoke Evacuating Systems Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 62

Table 30 Smoke Evacuating Systems Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 62

Table 31 Smoke Evacuating Systems Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 63

6.4.1 Smoke Evacuating Systems Market Split, By Application

Table 32 Smoke Evacuating Systems Market, By Application, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 63

Table 33 Smoke Evacuating Systems Market, By Application, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 63

6.4.2 Smoke Evacuating Systems Market Split, By End User

Table 34 Smoke Evacuating Systems Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 64

Table 35 Smoke Evacuating Systems Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 64

6.4.3 Stationary Systems

6.4.3.1 one-Time Installation and Minimal User Maintenance are Major Advantages Supporting the Adoption of Stationary Systems

Table 36 Stationary Smoke Evacuating Systems Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 65

Table 37 Stationary Smoke Evacuating Systems Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 65

6.4.4 Portable Systems

6.4.4.1 Easy Transportation of Portable Systems to Drive Their Adoption

Table 38 Portable Smoke Evacuating Systems Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 66

Table 39 Portable Smoke Evacuating Systems Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 66

6.5 Smoke-Evac Fusion Products (Shrouds)

6.5.1 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Drive the Growth of This Product Segment

Table 40 Smoke-Evac Fusion Products Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 67

Table 41 Smoke-Evac Fusion Products Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 67

6.5.2 Smoke-Evac Fusion Products Market Split, By Application

Table 42 Smoke-Evac Fusion Products Market, By Application, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 67

Table 43 Smoke-Evac Fusion Products Market, By Application, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 68

6.5.3 Smoke-Evac Fusion Products Market Split, By End User

Table 44 Smoke-Evac Fusion Products Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 68

Table 45 Smoke-Evac Fusion Products Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 68

6.6 Smoke Evacuation Tubing

6.6.1 Easy Availability of Tubing From Various Market Players to Support the Growth of This Product Segment

Table 46 Smoke Evacuation Tubing Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 69

Table 47 Smoke Evacuation Tubing Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 69

6.6.2 Smoke Evacuation Tubing Market Split, By Application

Table 48 Smoke Evacuation Tubing Market, By Application, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 70

Table 49 Smoke Evacuation Tubing Market, By Application, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 70

6.6.3 Smoke Evacuation Tubing Market Split, By End User

Table 50 Smoke Evacuation Tubing Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 70

Table 51 Smoke Evacuation Tubing Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 71

6.7 Accessories

6.7.1 Accessories Enhance the Efficiency of Smoke Evacuation Systems

Table 52 Smoke Evacuation Accessories Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 71

Table 53 Smoke Evacuation Accessories Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 72

6.7.2 Smoke Evacuation Accessories Market Split, By Application

Table 54 Smoke Evacuation Accessories Market, By Application, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 72

Table 55 Smoke Evacuation Accessories Market, By Application, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 72

6.7.3 Smoke Evacuation Accessories Market Split, By End User

Table 56 Smoke Evacuation Accessories Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (USD Million) 73

Table 57 Smoke Evacuation Accessories Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 73

7 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Application

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact Us: