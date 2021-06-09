Brain Monitoring Market Overview by Product (Device, MRI, CT, PET, EEG, EMG, MEG, TCD, ICP, Electrode, Paste, Gel, Battery, Cable, Invasive), Disease, End User – Forecasts to 2025

The global brain monitoring market size is estimated to be USD 8.6 billion by 2025, from USD 6.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2%. The brain monitoring market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders, rising awareness of neurodegenerative diseases, growth in the number of traumatic brain injuries, and rising applications of brain monitoring in clinical trials. The increasing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive devices, the expanding therapeutic applications of brain monitoring devices, and the growing healthcare market in emerging economies are also expected to provide opportunities for growth for players in the market. On the other hand, the high cost of complex brain monitoring procedures and devices, unfavorable reimbursement policies, and the shortage of trained professionals to effectively operate brain monitoring devices are restraining the growth of this market.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=219402

The brain monitoring market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Natus Medical, Inc. (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Compumedics, Ltd. (Australia), Medtronic (Ireland), CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Advanced Brain Monitoring (US), Masimo Corporation (US), Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Cadwell Industries (US), NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US), Nonin Medical, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Neurosoft (Russia), and Rimed (US)

“The devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the brain monitoring devices market in 2019.”

By product, the global brain monitoring market is categorized into devices and accessories. The devices segment is expected to hold the largest share of the brain monitoring market in 2019. This is mainly due to the rising incidence of neurological, neurodegenerative, psychotic, and sleep disorders; the need for early diagnosis; the availability of innovative portable and wearable home-based monitoring devices; and increasing patient awareness.

“The electrodes segment to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period.”

The electrodes segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period. Technological advancements have enhanced the tissue interface of electrodes and facilitated the development of cost-effective, high-performance electrodes in this market. In addition, the introduction of disposable electrodes has also greatly driven their adoption and the growth of this market segment.

“North America to be the largest regional segment in the brain monitoring market during the forecast period.”

Based on the region, the global brain monitoring market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia, and the RoW. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global brain monitoring market in 2019, while Asia is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Growth in the market in Asia is due to the growing geriatric population, the availability of low-cost labor and skilled manpower, increase in disposable incomes, rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, and increasing government emphasis on healthcare reforms in the region.

Breakdown of primaries

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (25%), Tier 2 (46%), and Tier 3 (29%)

Tier 1 (25%), Tier 2 (46%), and Tier 3 (29%) By Designation: C-level Executives (30%), Directors (36%), and Others (34%)

C-level Executives (30%), Directors (36%), and Others (34%) By Region: North America (50%), Europe (24%), Asia (15%), and the RoW (11%)

Research Coverage:

The report segments the brain monitoring market based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), product (devices and accessories), disease type (traumatic brain injury (TBI), stroke, dementia, headache disorders, sleep disorders, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, Huntington’s disease, and other diseases), end-user (into hospitals, neurology centers, diagnostic centers, ASCs & clinics, and other end-users),

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the Brain Monitoring market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the Brain Monitoring market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=219402

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brain Monitoring: Market Overview

4.2 Brain Monitoring Market, By Product

4.3 Brain Monitoring Market, By End User

4.4 Geographic Snapshot Of The Global Brain Monitoring Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence And Prevalence Of Neurological Disorders

5.2.1.2 Rising Awareness Of Neurodegenerative Disorders

5.2.1.3 Growing Incidence Of Traumatic Brain Injuries

5.2.1.4 Increasing Applications In Clinical Trials

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Complex Brain Monitoring Procedures And Devices

5.2.2.2 Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand For Non-Invasive And Minimally Invasive Devices

5.2.3.2 Expanding Therapeutic Applications Of Brain Monitoring Devices

5.2.3.3 Growing Healthcare Market In Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Shortage Of Trained Professionals

5.2.4.2 Issues Related To Product Approval And Commercialization

5.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On Brain Monitoring Market

6 Brain Monitoring Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Devices

6.2.1 Brain Monitoring Devices Market, By Type

6.2.1.1 Mri Scanners

6.2.1.1.1 Research Efforts Focusing On Technological Advancements Like Ai For Image Analysis Will Drive Market Growth

6.2.1.2 Ct Scanners

6.2.1.2.1 High Preference For Ct Among Physicians For Brain Disease Progression Monitoring To Drive Market Growth

6.2.1.3 Eeg Devices

6.2.1.3.1 Growing Applications Of Eeg And The Rising Number Of Specialized Facilities Are Key Growth Drivers In This Market

6.2.1.4 Pet Scanners

6.2.1.4.1 Introduction Of Novel Radiopharmaceutical Tracers Has Driven The Use Of Pet In Brain Disease Monitoring

6.2.1.5 Sleep Monitoring Devices

6.2.1.5.1 Rising Incidence Of Sleep Disorders Is Boosting The Demand For Sleep Monitoring

6.2.1.6 Cerebral Oximeters

6.2.1.6.1 Growing Cases Of Hypoxia During Surgical Procedures Are Likely To Drive Market Growth

6.2.1.7 Emg Devices

6.2.1.7.1 High Demand For Emg Devices Is Mainly Due To The Increasing Prevalence Of Neuromuscular Diseases

6.2.1.8 Intracranial Pressure Monitors

6.2.1.8.1 Fatal Consequences Of High Icp Make Monitoring Important

6.2.1.9 Meg Devices

6.2.1.9.1 High Implementation And Maintenance Costs Of Meg Devices Are Likely To Hinder The Market Growth

6.2.1.10 Tcd Devices

6.2.1.10.1 Rising Prevalence Of Strokes And Cerebrovascular Disorders Will Contribute To Market Growth

6.2.2 Brain Monitoring Devices Market, By Procedure

6.2.2.1 Devices For Non-Invasive Procedures

6.2.2.1.1 Drawbacks Of Invasive Monitoring Are Driving The Demand For Devices For Non-Invasive Procedures

6.2.2.2 Devices For Invasive Procedures

6.2.2.2.1 Higher Accuracy Of Devices Used For Invasive Procedures Has Ensured Their Adoption

6.3 Accessories

6.3.1 Brain Monitoring Accessories Market, By Type

6.3.1.1 Electrodes

6.3.1.1.1 Electrodes Market, By Type

6.3.1.1.1.1 Wet Electrodes

6.3.1.1.1.1.1 Flexibility And High Quality Of Signal Recording Are Driving The Adoption Of Wet Electrodes

6.3.1.1.1.2 Dry Electrodes

6.3.1.1.1.2.1 Technological Advancements And Non-Requirement For Skin Preparation Have Made Dry Electrodes Popular

6.3.1.1.1.3 Needle Electrodes

6.3.1.1.1.3.1 Needle Electrodes Can Provide More Accurate Signals For Disease Assessment

6.3.1.2 Sensors

6.3.1.2.1 Increasing Patient Preference For Non-Invasive Procedures To Drive The Market For Sensors

6.3.1.3 Pastes & Gels

6.3.1.3.1 Development Of Novel Gels & Pastes Is Likely To Drive Market Growth

6.3.1.4 Caps

6.3.1.4.1 Extended Application Of Infacaps For Premature Babies To Offer New Opportunities For Market Players

6.3.1.5 Batteries

6.3.1.5.1 Increasing Usage Of Portable Devices Will Drive Market Growth In This Segment

6.3.1.6 Cables

6.3.1.6.1 Technological Developments For Increasing The Capabilities And Lifespan Of Cables Will Drive Market Growth

6.3.1.7 Other Accessories

6.3.2 Brain Monitoring Accessories Market, By Usability

6.3.2.1 Disposable Accessories

6.3.2.1.1 Growing Physician Preference For Disposable Accessories Is Driving Market Growth

6.3.2.2 Reusable Accessories

6.3.2.2.1 High Usage Of Reusable Accessories In Developing Countries Will Drive Market Growth

7 Brain Monitoring Market, By Medical Condition

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Traumatic Brain Injury

7.2.1 Growing Incidence Of Tbi Across The Globe To Drive Market Growth

7.3 Stroke

7.3.1 Growing Awareness About Strokes And Their Treatment Options To Support Market Growth

7.4 Dementia

7.4.1 Government Initiatives To Promote Awareness Of Dementia-A Major Factor Driving Market Growth

7.5 Headache Disorders

7.5.1 Neuroimaging Techniques Are Used For The Evaluation Of Headache Disorders In Clinical Practices

7.6 Sleep Disorders

7.6.1 Growing Incidence Of Sleep Disorders To Drive Market Growth

7.7 Parkinson’s Disease

7.7.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Parkinson’s Disease To Drive Market Growth

7.8 Epilepsy

7.8.1 Large Population Deprived Of Accurate Treatment For Epilepsy To Offer Growth Opportunities For Players In The Brain Monitoring Market

7.9 Huntington’s Disease

7.9.1 Availability Of Advanced Methodologies For Diagnosis To Aid Market Growth

7.10 Other Diseases

8 Brain Monitoring Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Hospitals Are The Major End Users In The Global Brain Monitoring Market

8.3 Neurology Centers

8.3.1 Preference For The Diagnosis And Treatment Of Brain Disorders At Neurology Centers Is Increasing Among Patients

8.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (Ascs) & Clinics

8.4.1 Patients Are Increasingly Opting For Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics As A More Convenient Alternative To Hospital-Based Outpatient Procedures

8.5 Diagnostic Centers

8.5.1 Diagnostic Centers Offer Diagnosis And Treatment Options For Various Neurological Conditions

8.6 Other End Users

9 Brain Monitoring Market, By Region

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact Us: