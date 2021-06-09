Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Scope by Products (Nerve Conduits, Nerve Wraps, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation, TENS, TMS), Forecast to 2025

The global nerve repair and regeneration market is expected to reach USD 9.7 billion by 2025 from USD 6.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.1% .The growth in this market is driven by high incidence of nerve injuries, growing prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing geriatric population, and rising government support for neurologic disorder research.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=267919

List of players profiled in this report:

Me dtronic, PLC. (Ireland)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

AxoGen, Inc. (US)

Baxter International, Inc. (US)

LivaNova, PLC. (UK)

Integra LifeSciences (US)

Polyganics (Netherlands)

NeuroPace, Inc. (US)

Soterix Medical, Inc. (US)

Nevro Corp (US)

Synapse Biomedical, Inc. (US)

Aleva Neurotherapeutics (Switzerland)

Collagen Matrix, Inc. (US)

KeriMedical (Switzerland)

BioWave Corporation (US), NeuroSigma (US)

tVNS Technologies GmbH(Germany)

GiMer Medical (Taiwan)

“The biomaterial as segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the nerve repair and regenerations market is segmented into into neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices and biomaterials. The biomaterilas segment is segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the high incidence of nerve injuries. Rising government support for neurologic disorders is also one of major factors to drive the growth of the biomaterials market globally .

“The internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation segment is accounted for the largest share during the analysis period.”

Based on the neurostimulation and neuromodulation application , the nerve repair and regeneration market is segmented the neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices market is segmented into internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation applications and external neurostimulation and neuromodulation applications. The internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation segment is accounted for the largest shareduring the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of neurological disorders across the globe.

“Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period.”

In this report, the nerve repair and regeneration market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Economic growth in the countries of this region, large population base, rising prevalence of neurologic diseases, rising standard of living, growing demand for quality medical care,and increasing healthcare spending will drive the market in the region over the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary supply-side interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (70%) , Tier 2 (20%), and Tier 3 (10%)

Tier 1 (70%) , Tier 2 (20%), and Tier 3 (10%) By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%)

C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%) By Region: North America (35%), Europe (24%), AsiaPacific (25%), and Rest of the World (16%)

Research Coverage

This report studies the nerve repair and regeneration market based on product, application and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total nerve repair and regeneration market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the nerve repair and regeneration offered by the top 10 players in the market. The report analyzes the nerve repair and regeneration market by product and region

Comprehensive information on the nerve repair and regeneration offered by the top 10 players in the market. The report analyzes the nerve repair and regeneration market by product and region Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various nerve repair and regeneration across key geographic regions

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various nerve repair and regeneration across key geographic regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the nerve repair and regeneration market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the nerve repair and regeneration market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the nerve repair and regeneration market

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=267919

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes Made

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Research Design

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

2.3.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Growth Forecast

Figure 5 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Data Triangulation Methodology

Figure 7 Assumptions For The Study

Figure 8 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market Overview

3.2 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 19 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market: Drivers, Opportunities, And Challenges

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 High Incidence Of Nerve Injuries

4.2.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population And Subsequent Growth In The Prevalence Of Neurological Disorders

4.2.1.3 Rising Government Support For Neurologic Disorder Research

Figure 20 Funding For Research By The Nih, Us

4.2.2 Opportunities

4.2.2.1 Emerging Markets

Figure 21 Growth In Current Healthcare Expenditure Per Capita In Brics, 2012-2016

4.2.2.2 Potential Of Stem Cell Therapy In Nerve Repair And Regeneration

4.2.2.3 Rising Research In The Field Of Neurology

Figure 22 Research Papers Published (2011-2019)

Table 1 Indicative List Of Neuromodulation Clinical Trails

4.2.3 Challenges

4.2.3.1 Donor-Site Morbidity

4.2.3.2 Difficulties In Treating Large Nerve Gaps

4.2.3.3 Stringent Regulatory Frameworks And Time-Consuming Approval Processes

Figure 23 Us Fda Pre-Market Approvals (2013-2018)

4.2.3.4 Greater Preference For Drug Therapies Over Nerve Repair And Regeneration Products

4.2.3.5 Dearth Of Trained Professionals

4.2.3.6 Product Recalls

Table 2 Major Product Recalls

4.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market

5 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

Table 3 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

5.2 Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices

Table 4 Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

5.2.1 Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices

Table 6 Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

5.2.1.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

5.2.1.1.1 Increasing Incidence Of Spinal Cord Injuries Will Support The Growth Of This Product Segment

Table 8 Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

5.2.1.2 Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

5.2.1.2.1 Increasing Incidence Of Neurodegenerative Diseases Among The Geriatric Population Will Drive Market Growth

Table 9 Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

5.2.1.3 Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices

5.2.1.3.1 Increasing Incidence Of Epilepsy To Support Market Growth

Table 10 Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

5.2.1.4 Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices

5.2.1.4.1 Increasing Incidence Of Urological Disorders To Drive Market Growth

Table 11 Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

5.2.1.5 Gastric Electrical Stimulation Devices

5.2.1.5.1 Ges Is Mainly Used For The Treatment Of Gerd And Gastroparesis

Table 12 Gastric Electrical Stimulation Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

5.2.2 External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices

Table 13 External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 14 External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

5.2.2.1 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Devices

5.2.2.1.1 Extensive Use In Healthcare, Low Cost, And Ease Of Use Are Supporting The Growth Of This Segment

Table 15 Tens Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

5.2.2.2 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Devices

5.2.2.2.1 Minimal Patient Discomfort Associated With Tms Is Supporting The Adoption Of Tms Devices

Table 16 Tms Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

5.2.2.3 Respiratory Electric Stimulation Devices

5.2.2.3.1 Increasing Incidence Of Spinal Cord Injuries To Support Market Growth

Table 17 Res Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

5.3 Biomaterials

Table 18 Biomaterials Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 19 Biomaterials Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

5.3.1 Nerve Conduits

5.3.1.1 Increasing Research In The Field Of Nerve Repair To Support Market Growth

Table 20 Nerve Conduits Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

5.3.2 Nerve Wraps

5.3.2.1 Increasing Incidence Of Peripheral Injuries To Drive Market Growth

Table 21 Nerve Wraps Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Applications

Table 22 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market For Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Applications, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market For Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Applications, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.1 Internal Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation

6.2.1.1 Minimally Invasive Nature And Reversibility Have Supported Market Growth

Table 24 Internal Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2 External Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation

6.2.2.1 Non-Invasive Procedures Have Ensured High Interest In This Field

Table 25 External Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Biomaterials Market, By Application

Table 26 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Biomaterials Market, By Application, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy

Table 27 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Biomaterials Market For Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 28 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Biomaterials Market For Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.1 Epineural Repair

6.3.1.1.1 Short Operating Times, Ease, And Minimal Suturing Requirements Drive The Demand For Epineural Repair

Table 29 Epineural Repair Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.2 Perineural Repair

6.3.1.2.1 Perineural Repair Is A Highly Complex Surgery, Which Has Affected Its Prospects In This Market

Table 30 Perineural Repair Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.3 Group Fascicular Repair

6.3.1.3.1 Group Fascicular Repair Comes With A Long Procedural Time

Table 31 Group Fascicular Repair Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Nerve Grafting

Table 32 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Biomaterials Market For Nerve Grafting, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 33 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Biomaterials Market For Nerve Grafting, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2.1 Autografts

6.3.2.1.1 Autografts Are Considered The Gold Standard For Nerve Gap Treatment

Figure 24 Articles Published On Autografts In Nerve Repair, 2010-2018

Table 34 Autografts Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2.2 Allografts

6.3.2.2.1 Advantages Over Autografts Have Driven Market Growth

Figure 25 Articles Published On Allografts In Nerve Repair, 2010-2018

Table 35 Allografts Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2.3 Xenografts

6.3.2.3.1 Need For Immunosuppression Associated With Xenograft Use Has Restrained Market Growth

Table 36 Xenografts Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.3 Stem Cell Therapy

6.3.3.1 Low Penetration Of Stem Cell Therapy Is Counterbalanced By High Growth Prospects In The Future

Figure 26 Articles Published On Stem Cell Therapy In Nerve Repair, 2010-2018

Table 37 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Biomaterials Market For Stem Cell Therapy, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market, By Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

Table 39 North America: Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 40 North America: Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 41 North America: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 42 North America: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 43 North America: Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 44 North America: External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 45 North America: Biomaterials Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 46 North America: Biomaterials Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 47 North America: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Application, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 48 North America: Biomaterials Market, By Application, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.1 Us

7.2.1.1 High Prevalence Of Neurological Disorders To Increase The Demand For Nerve Repair And Regeneration Products In The Us

Table 49 Us: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 50 Us: Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 51 Us: External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 52 Us: Biomaterials Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.2.1 Rising Health Expenditure And Increasing Disease Prevalence Will Drive Market Growth

Table 54 Canada: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 55 Canada: Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 56 Canada: External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 57 Canada: Biomaterials Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Europe

Table 58 Europe: Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 59 Europe: Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 60 Europe: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 61 Europe: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 62 Europe: Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 63 Europe: External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 64 Europe: Biomaterials Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 66 Europe: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Application, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.1.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure And Favorable Reimbursement Policies Ensure Strong Market Growth

Table 68 Germany: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 69 Germany: Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 70 Germany: External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 71 Germany: Biomaterials Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.2 Uk

7.3.2.1 Government Initiatives To Drive The Growth Of The Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market In The Uk

Table 72 Uk: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 73 Uk: Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 74 Uk: External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 75 Uk: Biomaterials Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.3 France

7.3.3.1 Favorable Healthcare Reforms To Support Market Growth In France

Table 76 France: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 77 France: Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 78 France: External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 79 France: Biomaterials Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.4 Italy

7.3.4.1 Easy Access To Healthcare Services Has Supported The Use Of Market Products

Table 80 Italy: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 81 Italy: Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 82 Italy: External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 83 Italy: Biomaterials Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.5.1 Growing Geriatric Population And The Subsequent Increase In The Incidence Of Neurological Disorders To Drive Market Growth In Spain

Table 84 Spain: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 85 Spain: Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 86 Spain: External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 87 Spain: Biomaterials Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.6 Rest Of Europe

Table 88 Dementia Prevalence In Roe Countries, 2018 Vs. 2025

Table 89 Percentage Of Population Aged 60 Years Or Over, 2017 Vs. 2050

Table 90 Roe: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 91 Roe: Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 92 Roe: External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 93 Roe: Biomaterials Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.4 Asia Pacific

Table 94 Apac: Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 95 Apac: Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 96 Apac: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 97 Apac: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 98 Apac: Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 99 Apac: External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 102 Apac: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Application, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.1.1 Japan Dominates The Apac Market

Table 104 Japan: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 105 Japan: Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 106 Japan: External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 107 Japan: Biomaterials Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.2 China

7.4.2.1 Rising Health Expenditure And Increased Disease Incidence Will Favor Market Growth

Figure 29 China: Current Health Expenditure, By Financing Scheme

Table 108 China: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 109 China: Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 110 China: External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 111 China: Biomaterials Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.3 India

7.4.3.1 Changing Government Policies Will Have A Positive Impact On The Market In India

Table 112 India: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 113 India: Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 114 India: External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 115 India: Biomaterials Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.4 Rest Of Asia Pacific (Roapac)

Table 116 Roapac: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 117 Roapac: Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 118 Roapac: External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 119 Roapac: Biomaterials Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.5 Rest Of The World (Row)

Table 120 Row: Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 121 Row: Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 122 Row: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 123 Row: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 124 Row: Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 125 Row: External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 126 Row: Biomaterials Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 128 Row: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Application, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 30 Population Aged 65 Years And Above (As A Percentage Of The Total Population)

Figure 31 Population Of People Aged 65 Years And Above (Million)

Table 130 Latin America: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 131 Latin America: Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 132 Latin America: External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 133 Latin America: Biomaterials Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 134 Middle East & Africa: Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 135 Middle East & Africa: Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 136 Middle East & Africa: External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 137 Middle East & Africa: Biomaterials Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8 Competitive Landscape

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact Us: