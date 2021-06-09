Temperature Management Systems Market 2021 Scope by Product (Patient Warming Systems, Patient Cooling Systems), Application, Medical Speciality – Forecast to 2025

The temperature management market is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2025 from USD 2.4 billion in 2020, at CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The growth in this market is largely driven by the increasing global incidence of chronic conditions and the subsequent increase in the number of surgical procedures. The growing number of contracts and agreements between market players is also expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. However, the high cost of intravascular temperature management systems is restraining the growth of this market.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=298104

Some of the major players operating in this market are 3M (US), Smiths Medical (US), and Zoll Medical (US)

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

3M (US)

Smiths Medical (US)

ZOLL Medical (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Drägerwerk (Germany)

Ecolab (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Gentherm (US)

Geratherm Medical (Germany)

Inspiration Healthcare (UK)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Stryker Corporation (US)

The 37Company (Netherlands)

Adroit Medical Systems (US)

Attune Medical (US)

Augustine Surgical (US)

Belmont Medical Technologies (US)

Biegler GmbH (Germany)

Encompass Group (US)

Enthermics (US)

Hirtz & Co. KG (Germany)

Istanbul Medikal Ltd (Istanbul)

Life Recovery Systems (US)

MedCare Visions GmbH (Germany)

Vyaire Medical, Inc. (US)

“Patient Warming Systems segment accounted for the largest share of the temperature management systems market, by medical specialty, in 2019”

Based on the product, the temperature management market is segmented into patient warming and cooling systems. The patient warming systems segment accounted for the largest share of the temperature management market in 2019. The rising demand for these systems in diverse hospital settings and the increasing adoption rate of invasive warming in surgical procedures are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

“Acute Care segment to grow at the highest CAGR of the temperature management systems market, by application in 2019”

On the basis of applications, the temperature management market is segmented into perioperative care, acute care, newborn care, and other applications. Among these, the acute care segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As acute care encompasses specialized care and the support given to patients during emergencies or after undergoing surgeries in hospitals.

“North America will continue to dominate the temperature management systems market during the forecast period”

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the temperature management market, followed by Europe. Factors such as the large volume of surgical procedures, growth in the geriatric population, rising incidence of cardiac arrests and neurological disorders, availability of technologically advanced products, and the presence of major players in the US are driving the growth of the temperature management market in North America. On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to growing demand for aesthetic and medical surgeries, rising incidence of cardiac arrests and CNS disorders, government efforts to increase access to elective surgeries, and improving healthcare infrastructures are the major factors supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific temperature management market

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (40%) , Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (30%)

Tier 1 (40%) , Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (30%) By Designation: C-level (27%), Director-level (18%), and Others (55%)

C-level (27%), Director-level (18%), and Others (55%) By Region: North America (50%), Europe (20%), AsiaPacific (15%), and Rest of the World (15%)

Research Coverage

This report studies the temperature management systems market based on product, application, medical specialty and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints and opportunities) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total temperature management systems market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on temperature management systems offered by the top 25 players in the temperature management systems market. The report analyzes the temperature management systems market by product, application, medical specialty and region.

Comprehensive information on temperature management systems offered by the top 25 players in the temperature management systems market. The report analyzes the temperature management systems market by product, application, medical specialty and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the temperature management systems market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the temperature management systems market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the temperature management systems market

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=298104

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Covered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

Figure 2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 3 Research Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach & Top-Down Approach

Figure 4 Research Methodology–Intravascular Temperature Management Market (Number Of Procedures)

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 5 Data Triangulation Methodology

3 Executive Summary

Figure 6 Temperature Management Market Share, By Product, 2019

Figure 7 Temperature Management Market, By Application, 2019

Figure 8 Temperature Management Market, By Medical Specialty, 2020–2025

Figure 9 Geographical Snapshot Of The Temperature Management Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Temperature Management: Market Overview

Figure 10 Increasing Incidence Of Chronic Conditions And Number Of Surgical Procedures To Drive The Growth Of This Market

4.2 Temperature Management Market, By Product

Figure 11 Surface Warming Systems Dominated The Temperature Management Products Market In 2019

4.3 North America: Temperature Management Market, By Country & Product (2019)

Figure 12 Us Dominated The North American Temperature Management Products Market In 2019

4.4 Temperature Management Market, By Region/Country

Figure 13 Apac To Register The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 14 Temperature Management Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase In The Incidence Of Chronic Conditions

Table 1 Incidence Of Chronic Medical Conditions, 2015–2020 (Million)

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number Of Surgical Procedures

Table 2 Number Of Surgical Procedures, 2015–2020 (Million)

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Intravascular Temperature Management Systems

Table 3 Cost Consideration While Using Invasive Cooling

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Number Of Contracts And Agreements Between Market Players

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Sustainability Of Players In The Highly Competitive Market

5.2.5 Covid-19 Impact

5.2.6 Adjacent Markets

6 Temperature Management Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 4 Temperature Management Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Temperature Management Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Patient Warming Systems

Table 6 Patient Warming Systems Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Patient Warming Systems Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Patient Warming Systems Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Patient Warming Systems Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 North America: Patient Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 11 North America: Patient Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Europe: Patient Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Europe: Patient Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.1 Surface Warming Systems

Table 14 Surface Warming Systems Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 15 Surface Warming Systems Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Surface Warming Systems Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Surface Warming Systems Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 18 North America: Surface Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 19 North America: Surface Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 20 Europe: Surface Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 21 Europe: Surface Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.1.1 Convective Warming Systems

6.2.1.1.1 Rising Adoption Of Convective Warming Systems Among Hospitals To Drive Market Growth

Table 22 Convective Warming Systems Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Convective Warming Systems Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 24 North America: Convective Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 25 North America: Convective Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 26 Europe: Convective Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Europe: Convective Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.1.2 Conductive Warming Systems

6.2.1.2.1 Conductive Warming Is A Safe, Inexpensive, And Effective Method For Warming Patients During Perioperative Procedures

Table 28 Conductive Warming Systems Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Conductive Warming Systems Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 30 North America: Conductive Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 31 North America: Conductive Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 32 Europe: Conductive Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 33 Europe: Conductive Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2 Intravascular Warming Systems

6.2.2.1 Technological Advancements Are Driving The Growth Of The Intravascular Warming Devices Market

Figure 15 Technological Advancements In Intravascular Warming Devices

Table 34 Intravascular Warming Systems Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Intravascular Warming Systems Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 36 North America: Intravascular Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 37 North America: Intravascular Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 38 Europe: Intravascular Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 39 Europe: Intravascular Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 40 Global Intravascular Warming Procedures, By Region, 2016–2019 (Number Of Procedures In Thousand)

Table 41 Global Intravascular Warming Procedures, By Region, 2020–2025 (Number Of Procedures In Thousand)

6.2.3 Warming Accessories

Table 42 Warming Accessories Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 43 Warming Accessories Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 44 North America: Warming Accessories Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 45 North America: Warming Accessories Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Europe: Warming Accessories Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 47 Europe: Warming Accessories Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Patient Cooling Systems

Table 48 Patient Cooling Systems Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 49 Patient Cooling Systems Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 50 North America: Patient Cooling Systems Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 51 North America: Patient Cooling Systems Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 52 Europe: Patient Cooling Systems Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 53 Europe: Patient Cooling Systems Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 54 Patient Cooling Systems Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 55 Patient Cooling Systems Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Surface Cooling Systems

6.3.1.1 Risk Of Overshooting And Skin Lesions & Burns Are Limiting The Use Of These Systems

Table 56 Surface Cooling Systems Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 57 Surface Cooling Systems Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 58 North America: Surface Cooling Systems Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 59 North America: Surface Cooling Systems Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 60 Europe: Surface Cooling Systems Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 61 Europe: Surface Cooling Systems Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Intravascular Cooling Systems

6.3.2.1 Increased Precision In Smaller Temperature Ranges Is Driving The Adoption Of These Systems

Figure 16 Evolution Of Invasive Cooling Systems

Table 62 Intravascular Cooling Systems Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 63 Intravascular Cooling Systems Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 64 North America: Intravascular Cooling Systems Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 65 North America: Intravascular Cooling Systems Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 66 Europe: Intravascular Cooling Systems Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 67 Europe: Intravascular Cooling Systems Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 68 Global Intravascular Patient Cooling Procedures, By Region, 2016–2019 (Number Of Procedures In Thousand)

Table 69 Global Intravascular Patient Cooling Procedures, By Region, 2020–2025 (Number Of Procedures In Thousand)

Table 70 Intravascular Patient Cooling Procedures Market, By Application, 2016–2019 (Number Of Procedures In Thousand)

Table 71 Intravascular Patient Cooling Procedures Market, By Application, 2020–2025 (Number Of Procedures In Thousand)

Table 72 Invasive Cooling Procedures For Acute Care Units, By Facility, 2016–2019 (Number Of Procedures In Thousand)

Table 73 Invasive Cooling Procedures For Acute Care Units, By Facility, 2020–2025 (Number Of Procedures In Thousand)

6.3.3 Cooling Accessories

Table 74 Cooling Accessories Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 75 Cooling Accessories Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 76 North America: Cooling Accessories Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 77 North America: Cooling Accessories Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 78 Europe: Cooling Accessories Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 79 Europe: Cooling Accessories Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7 Temperature Management Market, By Application

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact Us: