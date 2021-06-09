Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Scope by Type (Angioplasty Balloon, Stent, Catheters (Angiography, IVUS), Plaque Modification (Atherectomy, Thrombectomy), Hemodynamic Flow Alteration, IVC Filters, Guidewires), Forecast to 2025

The global peripheral vascular devices market size is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025 from USD 9.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases, approval of new and advanced products, and the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are driving the growth of peripheral vascular devices.

List of players profiled in this report:

Medtronic (Ireland)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG(Germany)

Abbott (US)

Cardinal Health (US)

BD (US)

Penumbra, Inc. (US)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

PanMed US (US)

Alvimedica (Turkey)

ENDOCOR GmbH (Germany)

Biosensor International (Singapore)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

AMG International GmbH (Germany)

iVascular (Spain)

Cardionovum (Germany)

SMT (India)

Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd. (India)

Medinol (Israel)

InSitu Technologies, Inc. (US)

Andramed GmbH (Germany)

Cook (US)

REX Medical (US)

Degania Silicon Ltd. (Israel)

Brosmed Medical (China)

“Atherectomy devices accounted for the larger share of the plaque modification devices market in 2019.”

Based on type, the plaque modification devices market is segmented into atherectomy and thrombectomy. In 2019, the atherectomy devices segment accounted for the larger market share, mainly due to the increasing incidence of atherosclerosis as a result of the rising global prevalence of obesity.

“Embolic protection devices accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market in 2019.”

Based on type, the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market is segmented into embolic protection devices and chronic total occlusion devices. In 2019, the embolic protection devices segment accounted for the larger share of the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market. This can be attributed to the advantages of EPDs over CTO devices, such as the ability to capture embolic debris without interrupting continuous blood flow.

“Asia Pacific estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In this report, the peripheral vascular devices market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the presence of a large pool of aging population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and rising focus of key players in this region.

Break down of primary supply-side interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (70%) , Tier 2 (20%), and Tier 3 (10%)

Tier 1 (70%) , Tier 2 (20%), and Tier 3 (10%) By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%)

C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%) By Region: North America (35%), Europe (24%), Asia Pacific (25%), and Rest of the World(16%)

Research Coverage

This report studies the peripheral vascular devices market based on product and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total peripheral vascular devices market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the peripheral vascular devices offered by the top 10 players in the market. The report analyzes the peripheral vascular devices market by product and region

Comprehensive information on the peripheral vascular devices offered by the top 10 players in the market. The report analyzes the peripheral vascular devices market by product and region Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various peripheral vascular devices across key geographic regions

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various peripheral vascular devices across key geographic regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the peripheral vascular devices market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the peripheral vascular devices market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the peripheral vascular devices market

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

1.2.2 Regional Coverage

Figure 2 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, By Region

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

Figure 3 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 5 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 6 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market: Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 7 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Angioplasty Stents Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (Evar) Stent Grafts Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Inferior Vena Cava (Ivc) Filters Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Catheters Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Angioplasty Balloons Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Plaque Modification Devices Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 15 Other Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 16 Geographic Snapshot Of The Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Overview

Figure 17 Increasing Prevalence Of Peripheral Vascular Diseases To Drive Market Growth During The Forecast Period

4.2 Angioplasty Stents Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 18 Drug-Eluting Stent Products To Account For The Largest Market Share In 2019

4.3 North American Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, By Type Of Angioplasty Stent & Country

Figure 19 The Us Accounted For The Largest Share Of The North American Peripheral Vascular Devices Market In 2019

4.4 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market: Geographic Snapshot

Figure 20 China To Register The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 21 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapid Growth In The Geriatric Population And The Subsequent Increase In The Prevalence Of Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Table 1 Geriatric Population, By Region, 2015 Vs. 2030

5.2.1.2 Product Approvals

Table 2 Product Approvals In The Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, 2015–2018

5.2.1.3 Increasing Prevalence Of Diabetes

Table 3 Diabetes Population, By Region, 2000 Vs. 2030

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Product Failures And Recalls

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability Of Alternative Treatments

5.2.5 Covid-19 Impact On The Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

6 Angioplasty Balloons Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

Table 4 Angioplasty Balloons Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Angioplasty Balloons Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Angioplasty Balloons Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Angioplasty Balloons Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Old/Normal Balloons

6.2.1 Old/Normal Balloons Will Continue To Dominate The Angioplasty Balloons Market In 2025

Table 8 Old/Normal Angioplasty Balloons Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Old/Normal Angioplasty Balloons Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Drug-Eluting Balloons

6.3.1 Drug-Eluting Balloons To Witness The Highest Growth In The Angioplasty Balloons Market During The Forecast Period

Table 10 Drug-Eluting Balloons Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 11 Drug-Eluting Balloons Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4 Cutting And Scoring Balloons

6.4.1 Use Of Cutting Balloon Procedures Is Limited Since Medication Is Considered The Primary Treatment For Atherosclerosis

Table 12 Cutting And Scoring Balloons Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Cutting And Scoring Balloons Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7 Angioplasty Stents Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

Table 14 Angioplasty Stents Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 15 Angioplasty Stents Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Angioplasty Stents Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Angioplasty Stents Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 18 Angioplasty Stents Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Thousand Units)

Table 19 Angioplasty Stents Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Thousand Units)

7.2 Drug-Eluting Stents

7.2.1 Drug-Eluting Stents To Witness Higher Adoption Primarily Due To The Reduced Restenosis Rate Associated With These Products

Table 20 Drug-Eluting Stents Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 21 Drug-Eluting Stents Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Bare-Metal Stents

7.3.1 Increasing Use Of Drug-Eluting Stents To Restrain Market Growth

Table 22 Bare-Metal Stents Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Bare-Metal Stents Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.2 Bare-Metal Stents, By Delivery Platform

Table 24 Bare-Metal Stents Market, By Delivery Platform, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 25 Bare-Metal Stents Market, By Delivery Platform, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.2.1 Balloon-Expandable Stents

Table 26 Balloon-Expandable Stents Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Balloon-Expandable Stents Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.2.2 Self-Expandable Stents

Table 28 Self-Expandable Stents Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Self-Expandable Stents Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Catheters Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

Table 30 Catheters Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Catheters Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 32 Catheters Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 33 Catheters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Angiography Catheters

8.2.1 Angiography Catheters To Dominate The Catheters Market During The Forecast Period

Table 34 Angiography Catheters Market, By Region, 2016–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Angiography Catheters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Guiding Catheters

8.3.1 Guiding Catheters To Account For The Second-Largest Share Of The Catheters Market During The Forecast Period

Table 36 Guiding Catheters Market, By Region, 2016–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 37 Guiding Catheters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.4 Ivus/Oct Catheters

8.4.1 Ivus/Oct Catheters Segment To Register The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

Table 38 Ivus/Oct Catheters Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 39 Ivus/Oct Catheters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

Table 40 Evar Stent Grafts Market, By Type, 2017–2024 (Usd Million)

Table 41 Evar Stent Grafts Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 42 Evar Stent Grafts Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 43 Evar Stent Grafts Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts

9.2.1 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts To Dominate The Market During The Forecast Period

Table 44 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 45 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts

9.3.1 Increasing Incidence Of Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms To Drive Market Growth In The Coming Years

Table 46 Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 47 Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10 Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market, By Type

10.1 Introduction

Table 48 Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 49 Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 50 Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 51 Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.2 Retrievable Filters

10.2.1 Retrievable Filters Segment To Register A Higher Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

Table 52 Retrievable Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 53 Retrievable Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3 Permanent Filters

10.3.1 Risks Associated With Permanent Filters To Hamper Their Sales During The Forecast Period

Table 54 Permanent Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 55 Permanent Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

11 Plaque Modification Devices Market, By Type

11.1 Introduction

Table 56 Plaque Modification Devices Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 57 Plaque Modification Devices Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 58 Plaque Modification Devices Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 59 Plaque Modification Devices Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

11.2 Atherectomy Devices

11.2.1 Increasing Incidence Of Atherosclerosis As A Result Of The Rising Global Prevalence Of Obesity—A Key Market Driver

Table 60 Atherectomy Devices Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 61 Atherectomy Devices Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

11.3 Thrombectomy Devices

11.3.1 Growing Dvt Incidence To Drive The Adoption Of Thrombectomy Devices

Table 62 Thrombectomy Devices Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 63 Thrombectomy Devices Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

12 Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Market, By Type

12.1 Introduction

Table 64 Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 65 Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

12.2 Embolic Protection Devices

12.2.1 Increasing Investments In New Technology Development And Increasing Regulatory Approvals To Drive Market Growth

Table 66 Embolic Protection Devices Market, By Region, 2016–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 67 Embolic Protection Devices Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

12.3 Chronic Total Occlusion (Cto) Devices

12.3.1 Increasing Investments In The Development Of Cto Devices To Drive Market Growth

Table 68 Chronic Total Occlusion Devices Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 69 Chronic Total Occlusion Devices Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

13 Other Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, By Type

