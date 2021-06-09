Anatomic Pathology Market 2021 Overview by Product & Service (Instruments (Tissue Processors, Microtome), Consumables (Antibodies), Histopathology), Application, End User, Region – Forecasts to 2025

The global anatomic pathology market size is projected to reach a value of USD 46.8 billion by 2025 from USD 33.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.The growth in this market is attributed to the high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, availability of reimbursement, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. In addition, emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period. However, the availability of refurbished products, the lack of skilled professionals, and product recalls are expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

“Disease diagnosis segment accounted for the larger share of the anatomic pathology market, by application, in 2019.”

Based on the application, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into disease diagnosis and medical research. In 2019, the disease diagnosis segment accounted for the larger market share,due to the rapid growth in the geriatric population and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.

“Hospital laboratories to register the highest growth in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period.”

Based on end-users, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into clinical laboratories, hospital laboratories, and other end users. The hospital laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of patient visits to hospitals, a growing number of in-house diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, rising awareness regarding early disease diagnosis, and the availability of reimbursements in developed markets for clinical tests performed in hospitals.

“North America will continue to dominate the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period”

Geographically, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe.Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, the high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories, and the presence of major market players in the region are driving the growth of the anatomic pathology market in North America.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 36%, Tier 2 – 45%,and Tier 3 -19%

Tier 1 – 36%, Tier 2 – 45%,and Tier 3 -19% By Designation: C-level – 33%, D-level – 40%, and Others – 27%

C-level – 33%, D-level – 40%, and Others – 27% By Region: North America – 36%, Europe – 28%, Asia Pacific – 19%, and the Rest of the World – 17%

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global anatomic pathology market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product& service,application, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall anatomic pathology market and its sub-segments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

