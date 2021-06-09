Patient Engagement Solutions Market 2021 Scope by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Delivery Mode, End User, Applications, Therapeutic Area – Forecast to 2025

The global patient engagement solutions market is projected to reach USD 19.3 billion by 2025 from USD 11.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by the implementation of government regulations and initiatives to promote patient-centric care, increasing demand for patient engagement solutions, and the increasing utilization of mobile health apps. However, a lack of interoperability of PES and a dearth of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. McKesson Corporation (US), Allscripts (US), IBM (US), Advanced MD (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US) are a few dominant players in the Patient Engagement Solutions Market.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=298660

The COVID-19 outbreak has created immense pressure on the medical practices of all sizes and healthcare facilities across the globe have been overwhelmed by the large number of patients visiting them on a daily basis. The rising prevalence of coronavirus disease has driven the demand for accurate diagnosis and treatment devices in several countries across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the need for social distancing among physicians and patients, which has driven the demand for remote patient monitoring and tele health solutions and the need for the accurate and timely exchange of patient health records. Various players in this market have introduced COVID-19- related features into their existing patient engagement solutions, which are being made available to users free of cost. These has led to the growth in adoption of the Patient Engagement Solutions Market.

“Services component is expected to increase during the forecast period.”

On the basis of component, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. The services segment is said to grow at the highest rate due to the fact that the service component is indispensable in the application of deployed solutions. Additionally, increasing investments in the development of innovative service models that provide value-based patient-centered care is also driving the market for services.

The cloud based delivery ode of solutions is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in 2019.

On the basis of delivery mode, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based solutions. The cloud-based solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The flexibility, scalability, and affordability offered by cloud-based solutions are supporting their growth in the patient engagement solutions market. Cloud-based solutions help healthcare organizations share and integrate information from different locations or systems in real-time.

Health management application of patient engagement solutions accounts for the largest share in 2019.

The patient engagement solutions market is segmented into health management, home health management, social and behavioral management, and financial health management. In 2019, the health management applications segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing awareness among patients about the complexity of their disease conditions and their willingness to actively participate in maintaining their own health.

Providers account for the largest end user market in the patient engagement solutions market in 2019.

On the basis of end users, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into providers, payers, patients, and other end users (including government bodies, employer groups, and pharmaceutical companies). In 2019, the providers segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market. Providers are increasingly adopting patient engagement solutions to curtail rising healthcare costs, offer value-based care, and improve financial outcomes. Patient engagement solutions also help providers to improve patient experience, meet the increasing demand for convenient access to health information, and better serve patients to self-manage their care.

Chronic disease account for the largest therapeutic use market in the patient engagement solutions market in 2019.

Based on the therapeutic area, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into chronic diseases, women’s health, fitness, and other therapeutic areas. In 2019, the chronic diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high burden of chronic diseases and the need to effectively manage these conditions while reducing the overall healthcare costs.

North America dominates the patient engagement solutions market during the forecast period.

The global patient engagement solutions market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market. Favorable government initiatives and regulations, the need to reduce healthcare costs, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the presence of key market players in the region are the key factors driving the growth of the patient engagement solutions market in North America.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (41%), Tier 2 (31%) and Tier 3 (28%)

Tier 1 (41%), Tier 2 (31%) and Tier 3 (28%) By Designation: C-level: 44%and Managers and other level: 56%

C-level: 44%and Managers and other level: 56% By Region: North America: 46%, Europe: 26%, Asia: 23%, and the RoW: 5%

Research Coverage:

The report segments the patient engagement solutions market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), airbags type (frontal, knee, and side & curtain), seat belts type (2-point and 3-point), vehicle (PC, LCV, Buses, and Trucks), electric vehicle (BEV, HEV, FCEV, and PHEV), by component (Airbag Inflator, ACU and Airbag).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the patient engagement solutions market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the patient engagement solutions market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=298660

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.5.1 Scope-Related Limitations

1.5.2 Methodology-Related Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Methodology Steps

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.2.1 Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Market Data Estimation And Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Patient Engagement Solutions Market Overview

4.2 North America: Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode & Country (2019)

4.3 Patient Engagement Solutions Market Share, By Component, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.4 Patient Engagement Solutions Market Share, By Delivery Mode, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.5 Patient Engagement Solutions Market Share, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.6 Patient Engagement Solutions Market Share, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.7 Patient Engagement Solutions Market Share, By Therapeutic Area, 2020 Vs. 2025

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Implementation Of Government Regulations And Initiatives To Promote Patient-Centric Care

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption Of Patient Engagement Solutions

5.2.1.3 Rising Number Of Collaborations And Partnerships Between Stakeholders

5.2.1.4 Increasing Utilization Of Mobile Health Apps

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement Of Investments In Infrastructure For Implementing Patient Engagement Solutions

5.2.2.2 Protection Of Patient Information

5.2.2.3 Lack Of Interoperability

5.2.2.4 Dearth Of Skilled It Professionals In The Healthcare Industry

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Asian Countries

5.2.3.2 Wearable Health Technology

5.2.3.3 Cloud-Based Models

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost Of Deployment

5.2.4.2 Lack Of Health Literacy

5.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Patient Engagement Solutions Market

6 Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Hardware Solutions Provides Interactive Experience For Patients And Their Families

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Standalone Software

6.3.1.1 Standalone Software Are Traditional Software Installed In Client Systems

6.3.2 Integrated Software

6.3.2.1 Integrated Software Is The Largest & Fastest-Growing Segment Of The Pes Software Market

6.4 Services

6.4.1 The Services Segment Is Estimated To Witness The Highest Growth In The Forecast Period

7 Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premise Solutions

7.2.1 On-Premise Solutions Will Continue To Dominate The Patient Engagement Solutions Market In The Forecast Period

7.3 Cloud-Based Solutions

7.3.1 Cloud-Based Solutions Are Projected To Register The Highest Growth During The Study Period

8 Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Providers

8.2.1 Providers Are The Largest End Users Of Patient Engagement Solutions

8.3 Payers

8.3.1 Healthcare Payer Industry Is Witnessing Changes In Terms Of Legislation And Competition

8.4 Patients

8.4.1 Increasing Participation Of Patients In Their Own Care To Support Market Growth

8.5 Other End Users

9 Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Health Management

9.2.1 Health Management Is The Largest & Fastest-Growing Application Segment Of The Patient Engagement Solutions Market

9.3 Home Health Management

9.3.1 Growing Preference Of Home Health Care To Support Market Growth

9.4 Social & Behavioral Management

9.4.1 Growing Popularity Of Social Media Will Drive Market Growth

9.5 Financial Health Management

9.5.1 Financial Engagement Solutions Help Providers Manage Patient Payments

10 Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Therapeutic Area

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Chronic Diseases

10.2.1 Cardiovascular Disease

10.2.1.1 Cardiovascular Disease Is The Leading Cause Of Death Globally

10.2.2 Diabetes

10.2.2.1 High Burden Of Diabetes To Support Market Growth

10.2.3 Obesity

10.2.3.1 Rising Prevalence Of Obesity To Drive Market Growth

10.2.4 Other Chronic Diseases

10.3 Women’s Health

10.3.1 Improved Awareness To Drive Market Growth

10.4 Fitness

10.4.1 Increasing Preference For A Healthy Lifestyle To Support Market Growth

10.5 Other Therapeutic Areas

11 Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 Us

11.2.1.1 The Us Is The Largest Market For Patient Engagement Solutions

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Growing Need For Cost Containment To Propel Market Growth

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Germany Is The Largest Market For Patient Engagement Solutions

In Europe 90

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Digital Health Insurance Startups In France To Support Market Growth

11.3.3 Uk

11.3.3.1 Favorable Government Initiatives To Drive Market Growth

11.3.4 Spain

11.3.4.1 Data Security Concerns To Hamper The Market Growth

11.3.5 Italy

11.3.5.1 Growing Burden Of Chronic Diseases Is Driving The Demand For Patient Engagement Solutions In The Country

11.3.6 Rest Of Europe (Roe)

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population In Japan To Support Market Growth

11.4.2 China

11.4.2.1 China To Register The Highest Growth In The Patient Engagement Solutions Market

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 High Burden Of Chronic Diseases To Support Market Growth

11.4.4 Rest Of Asia Pacific (Roapac)

11.5 Rest Of The World

11.5.1 Latin America

11.5.1.1 Developments In Healthcare Infrastructure To Support Market Growth

11.5.2 Middle East & Africa

11.5.2.1 Rising Government Support To Drive Market Growth

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Market Ranking

12.4 Key Market Developments

12.4.1 Product Launches

12.4.2 Agreements, Partnerships, & Collaborations

12.4.3 Acquisitions

13 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact Us: