Advanced Wound Care Market Overview by Product (Dressings (Foam, Hydrocolloid, Alginate, Film), NPWT, Debridement Devices, Grafts, Matrices, Topical Agents), Wound Type , End User – Forecast to 2025

The global advanced wound care market is expected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2025 from USD 10.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.8%. Market growth is primarily driven by the rapidly growing geriatric population, rising incidence of diabetes, technological advancements in wound care products, funding for wound care research, and growing awareness of wound management. On the other hand, the high cost of some wound care products and the risks associated with wound management may limit market growth to a certain extent.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Smith & Nephew Plc. (UK)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

B. Braun Melsungen Ag (Germany)

ConvaTec Group (UK)

Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US)

3M Group (US)

Cardinal Health Inc. (US)

Paul HARTMANN (Germany)

Medline Industries (US)

Lohmann & Rauscher (Germany)

Advancis Medical LLC (UK)

Organogenesis (US)

MiMedx Group (US)

DeRoyal Industries Inc. (US)

Winner Medical Co. Ltd. (China)

Kerecis (Iceland)

Hollister Inc. (US)

Shield Line (US)

Welcare Industries SPA (Italy)

Misonix (US)

MilLaboratoriesPvt. Ltd. (India)

ACell (US)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

DermaRite Industries LLC (US)

“The grafts & matrices segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the advanced wound care market, by product, during the forecast period “

Based on product, the advanced wound care market is segmented into dressings; devices& accessories; grafts & matrices and topical agents.The grafts & accessories segment accounted for the largest share and highest CAGR in the advanced wound care market during the forecast period.The increasing incidence of diabetes and the rising demand for innovative and advanced wound dressings across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of this product segment.

“Surgical & traumatic wounds segment accounted for highest CAGR”

Based on wound type, the advanced wound care market is segmented into surgical & traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers and burns and other wounds. The surgical & traumatic wounds segment accounted to show highest growth rate during the forecast period. Market growth is largely driven by the rising incidence of diabetes and diabetic foot ulcers due to the high prevalence of pressure ulcers and venous leg ulcers in the geriatric population.

“Hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

Based on end user, the advanced wound care market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers; home care settings; and other end users. The hospitals, ASCs, wound care centers segment is expected to account for the highest share and CAGR. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of surgical and chronic wounds; rising incidence of associated SSIs and HAIs; and increasing incidences of burn injuries.

“Europe: The fastest-growing region advanced wound care market”

The global advanced wound care market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.The Europe region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in 2019. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic conditions resulting in chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds; the increasing incidence of burn injuries; increasing spending on surgical and chronic wounds; and technological advancements in this region.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 36%, Tier 2 – 45%,and Tier 3 -19%

Tier 1 – 36%, Tier 2 – 45%,and Tier 3 -19% By Designation: C-level – 33%, D-level – 40%, and Others – 27%

C-level – 33%, D-level – 40%, and Others – 27% By Region: North America -51%, Europe – 21%, Asia Pacific – 18%, Latin America – 6%, Middle East and Africa – 4%

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global advanced wound care market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product,wound type,end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall advanced wound care market and its sub segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends.

3 Executive Summary

Figure 7 Advanced Wound Care Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Advanced Wound Care Market, By Wound Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Advanced Wound Care Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Advanced Wound Care Market, By Region, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Advanced Wound Care Market Overview

Figure 11 Increasing Incidence Of Diabetes And Growing Geriatric Population Are Driving The Growth Of The Advanced Wound Care Market

4.2 Advanced Wound Care Dressings Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Foam Dressings To Command The Largest Market Share In 2019

4.3 Advanced Wound Care Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 13 Hospitals, Ascs, And Wound Care Centers To Account For The Largest Share In 2020 And 2025

4.4 Advanced Wound Care Market: Geographical Growth Opportunities

Figure 14 Asia Pacific To Witness The Highest Growth Rate In The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 15 Advanced Wound Care Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Trends

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence Of Chronic And Surgical Wounds

5.2.1.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population

5.2.1.1.2 High Incidence Of Obesity

5.2.1.1.3 Increasing Prevalence Of Diabetes

Figure 16 Incidence Of Diabetes, By Region, 2015 Vs. 2040 (Million Cases)

5.2.1.1.4 Increase In The Number Of Surgical Wounds And Ssis

5.2.1.1.5 Increasing Number Of Traumatic Wounds

5.2.1.2 Increasing Incidence Of Burn Injuries

5.2.1.3 Increasing Spending On Chronic Wounds

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Advanced Wound Care Products

Table 1 Average Cost Of Treatment For Diabetic Foot Ulcers (2018)

5.2.2.2 Risks Associated With The Use Of Advanced Wound Care Products

Table 2 Risks Associated With Advanced Wound Care Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Potential In Emerging Economies

Table 3 Strategic Developments In The Asia Pacific

5.2.4 Trends

5.2.4.1 Acquisitions By Leading Companies In The Market

5.2.4.2 Focus On Expanding The Capabilities Of Current Technologies And Launching Novel Products

5.2.4.2.1 Smart Advanced Wound Care

5.2.4.2.2 Crab Shell Bandages

5.2.4.2.3 Color Changing Dressings

5.2.4.2.4 Integration Of Nanotechnology In Advanced Wound Care Products

5.2.4.2.5 Novel Wound Assessment/Measurement Devices

5.3 Covid-19 Impact On The Advanced Wound Care Market

5.3.1 Adjacent Markets To The Advanced Wound Care Market

6 Advanced Wound Care Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 4 Average Selling Price (Asp) Of Various Advanced Wound Care Products

Table 5 Advanced Wound Care Market, By Product, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Advanced Wound Care Market, By Product, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Dressings

Table 7 Advanced Wound Care Dressings Market, By Type, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Advanced Wound Care Dressings Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Advanced Wound Care Dressings Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Advanced Wound Care Dressings Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.1 Foam Dressings

6.2.1.1 Foam Dressings Are Used For A Large Variety Of Wounds-A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

Table 11 Foam Dressings Market, By Type, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Foam Dressings Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Foam Dressings Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 14 Foam Dressings Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.1.1.1 Silicone Dressings

Table 15 Silicone Dressings Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Silicone Dressings Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.1.1.2 Non-Silicone Dressings

Table 17 Non-Silicone Dressings Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 18 Non-Silicone Dressings Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2 Hydrocolloid Dressings

6.2.2.1 Hydrocolloid Dressings Are Cost-Effective And Promote A Moist Environment, Which Is A Requirement For Optimal Healing

Table 19 Hydrocolloid Dressings Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 20 Hydrocolloid Dressings Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.3 Film Dressings

6.2.3.1 Non-Absorbable Nature Of Film Dressings May Limit Their Adoption To A Certain Extent

Table 21 Film Dressings Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 22 Film Dressings Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.4 Alginate Dressings

6.2.4.1 Alginate Dressings Are Well-Suited For Pressure And Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Table 23 Alginate Dressings Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 24 Alginate Dressings Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.5 Hydrogel Dressings

6.2.5.1 Hydrogel Dressings Are Available In Several Forms For Effective Use

Table 25 Hydrogel Dressings Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 26 Hydrogel Dressings Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.6 Collagen Dressings

6.2.6.1 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario For Collagen Dressings Is Supporting The Growth Of This Segment

Table 27 Collagen Dressings Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 28 Collagen Dressings Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.7 Hydrofiber Dressings

6.2.7.1 Hydrofiber Dressings Combine The Properties Of Hydrocolloids And Alginates

Table 29 Hydrofiber Dressings Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 30 Hydrofiber Dressings Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.8 Wound Contact Layers

6.2.8.1 Wound Contact Layers Protect Wound Beds From Bacterial And Fungal Growth

Table 31 Wound Contact Layers Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 32 Wound Contact Layers Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.9 Superabsorbent Dressings

6.2.9.1 Superabsorbent Dressings Are Used Where Adhesive Dressings May Cause Damage

Table 33 Superabsorbent Dressings Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 34 Superabsorbent Dressings Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.10 Other Advanced Dressings

Table 35 Other Advanced Dressings Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 36 Other Advanced Dressings Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Devices & Accessories

Table 37 Advanced Wound Care Devices & Accessories Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 38 Advanced Wound Care Devices & Accessories Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 39 Advanced Wound Care Devices & Accessories Market, By Type, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 40 Advanced Wound Care Devices & Accessories Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Npwt Devices & Accessories

6.3.1.1 Growing Adoption Of Single-Use Npwt Devices In Home Care Will Drive Market Growth

Table 41 Npwt Devices & Accessories Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 42 Npwt Devices & Accessories Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Debridement Devices & Accessories

6.3.2.1 Development Of Novel Technologies To Support Market Growth

Table 43 Debridement Devices & Accessories Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 44 Debridement Devices & Accessories Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.3 Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices

6.3.3.1 Potential Cost-Reducing Capabilities Of Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices Will Boost Their Adoption

Table 45 Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.4 Other Devices & Accessories

Table 47 Other Devices & Accessories Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 48 Other Devices & Accessories Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.4 Grafts & Matrices

6.4.1 Grafts & Matrices Promote Healing And Wound Closure

Table 49 Advanced Wound Care Grafts & Matrices Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 50 Advanced Wound Care Grafts & Matrices Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.5 Topical Agents

6.5.1 Cost-Effectiveness And Ease Of Use In Home Care Settings Will Drive The Demand For Topical Agents

Table 51 Advanced Wound Care Topical Agents Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 52 Advanced Wound Care Topical Agents Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

7 Advanced Wound Care Market, By Wound Type

