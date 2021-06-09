Chitin Market Insights | Key players: AgraTech, Primex, Advanced Biopolymers, Kunpoong

Global Chitin Market 2021-2027, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The global Chitin market was valued at 52 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 61 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Chitin Market:

– AgraTech

– Primex

– Advanced Biopolymers

– Kunpoong

– Navamedic

– Heppe Medical Chitosan

– Bannawach Bio-Line

– Hubei Huashan

– Jiangsu Shuanglin Marine Biological

– Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical

– Zhejiang New Fuda Ocean Biotech

– Weifang Haizhiyuan Biological

– Ningbo Zhenhai Haixin Biological

– Fengrun Biochemical

– Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry

Chitin Market segment by Type:

– Food Grade Chitin

– Industrial Grade Chitin

Chitin Market segment by Application:

– Agriculture

– Industrial

– Medicine

– Others

