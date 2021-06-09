Laser Eyeware Protection Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Honeywell International, Uvex group, ESS, Gentex

A fresh report titled “Laser Eyeware Protection Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

“The global Laser Eyeware Protection market was valued at 315.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 378.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.”

Top Key Players Profiled in the Laser Eyeware Protection Market:

– Honeywell International

– Uvex group

– ESS

– Gentex

– Revision Military

– Laser Safety Industries

– NoIR LaserShields

– PerriQuest

– Univet Optical Technologies

– Metamaterial Technologies

– Thorlabs Inc

– Phillips Safety Products Inc

– Kentek Corporation

– Global Laser Ltd

– BASTO

Laser Eyeware Protection Market segment by Type:

– Glass

– Polycarbonate

– Others

Laser Eyeware Protection Market segment by Application:

– Medical

– Military

– Scientific Research

– Education

– Industrial Use

