June 2021 Report on Global Industrial Robotics Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2015-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Industrial Robotics, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Industrial Robotics industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

DENSO Corporation

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

Fanuc Robotics

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

YRG, Inc.

Omron Adept Technologies

Panasonic Corporation

EPSON Electronics

ABB

By Type:

Articulated Robots

SCARA Robots

Parallel Robots

Cartesian Robots

Collaborative Industrial Robots

Others

By Application:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Metals and Machinery

Plastics

Rubber and Chemicals

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Robotics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Articulated Robots

1.2.2 SCARA Robots

1.2.3 Parallel Robots

1.2.4 Cartesian Robots

1.2.5 Collaborative Industrial Robots

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.3 Metals and Machinery

1.3.4 Plastics

1.3.5 Rubber and Chemicals

1.3.6 Food and Beverages

1.3.7 Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Industrial Robotics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Industrial Robotics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Industrial Robotics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Industrial Robotics Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Industrial Robotics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Industrial Robotics (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Industrial Robotics Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Industrial Robotics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Industrial Robotics (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Industrial Robotics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Industrial Robotics Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Industrial Robotics (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Robotics Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Robotics Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Industrial Robotics Market Analysis

3.1 United States Industrial Robotics Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Industrial Robotics Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Industrial Robotics Consumption Structure by Application

…continued

