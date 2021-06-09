Pest Control Market Top Participant to Focus on Regional Expansion

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Pest Control Market is accounted for $17.87 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $33.13 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Growing urbanization coupled with the exponential growth of population, effects of climate change on pest proliferation and easy availability of pest control products & services are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, rising health issues related to pest control chemicals are restraining market growth. Moreover, consistent product developments and launches are providing opportunities for market growth.

Pest control is the process of managing or removing pests from the house or place of business. Pest control services include screening and sealing of openings to avoid entry of pests inside the premises. Pest control is used for killing or repelling attacks of pests such as insects, rodents, and bed bugs. Different types of professional pest control treatments to control or kill pest population comprises chemical, biological, and mechanical. Inspection is a fundamental step for any type of pest control service.

Based on product, mechanical segment acquired considerable share during the forecast period owing to cost-effectiveness, quick results, and ease in application. By Geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and technological advancement in agriculture, and adoption of pest control methods.

Some of the key players profiled in the Pest Control market include Truly Nolen Pest Control, The Terminix International Company, Syngenta, Sumitomo Chemical, Rollins Inc., Rentokil Initial PLC, Pelgar International, FMC Corporation, Ecolab, Dowdupont, Bell Laboratories Inc., Bayer Cropscience, BASF, Atalian Servest and ADAMA.

Type Covered:

• Mechanical

• Chemical

• Biological

Crop Type Covered:

• Turf and Ornamentals

• Horticultural Crops

• Field Crops

• Other Crop Types

Pest Type Covered:

• Wildlife

• Weeds

• Vertebrate Pest

• Termites

• Rodents

• Parasitic Plants

• Nematodes

• Mites

• Micro-Organism

• Insects

Mode of Application Covered:

• Traps

• Sprays

• Powder

• Pellets

• Foliar

• Fertigation

• Baits

Application Covered:

• Residential

• Livestock

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Agriculture

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

