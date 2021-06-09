Laser Marking Machine Market Upcoming Trends, Incredible Possibilities, Business Opportunities and Regional Outlook

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Laser Marking Machine Market is accounted for $2.10 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.09 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Rising demand for the print of everlasting alphanumerical code on the product, growth of the machine tool industry and increasing industrial-technological advancement are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, high initial investment and lack of adoption of this technology in underdeveloped regions restrict the market growth.

Laser marking is a laser technology where the laser beam is used for marking/engraving a workpiece or other product. It has always been an important factor in industrial activities, especially in automobiles and machine tools as they provide permanent alphanumerical details on the product in terms of brand name, batch number and other details. This engraving helps in identification and security of the products. Laser marking machines are generally of three genres. Main components of these machines are the laser, controller, and a surface. Laser marking technique is normally applied on natural materials (like wood, walnut, etc.), plastics, metals, coated metals and stone/glasses.

Based on end user, Machine tools have considerable growth during the forecast period owing to booming industrial manufacturing & processing sector and high demand of mid to high-end machine tools from marine, automobile, aerospace, and other industries. These machines are also used predominantly in semiconductor & electronics industry for silicon wafers and Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) marking.

By Geography, The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period owing to the growth of automobile, machine tool, aviation, electronics, manufacturing, and other end-user industries and rising demand of various marking tools.

Some of the key players profiled in the Laser Marking Machine market include Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co., Ltd., TYKMA Electrox, Inc., Trotec Laser GmbH, Telesis Technologies, Inc., Sintec Optronics Pte Ltd, ROFIN-SINAR Laser GmbH, RMI Laser, Laserite Ltd. (Lotus Laser Systems), LASE, Jinan Style Machinery Co., Ltd., Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd, Gravotech Marking, Arihant Maxsell Technologies Private Limited, ALLTEC GmbH and Agile Machineries Pvt. Ltd.

Laser Type Covered:

• YVO4 Laser

• Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser

• Ultra Violet Laser

• Solid State Lasers Type

• Green Laser

• Fiber laser

• CO2 Laser

Product Covered:

• Portable

• Handheld

• Desktop

• Other Products

End user Covered:

• Precision Instruments

• Packaging

• Oil & Gas

• Mobile communications

• Military & Defense

• Medical

• Machine Tool

• Integrated circuit

• Hardware Products

• Food & Beverage

• Electronics & Microelectronics

• Automotive

• Aerospace

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

