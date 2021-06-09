June 2021 Report on Global Bitumen Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global Bitumen market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Bitumen market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Bitumen industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Bitumen Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Bitumen market covered in Chapter 4:

TIB

Chevron Texaco Corporation

NuStar Energy

Nynas AB

Calumet Specialty Partners Ltd. LP

Total S.A.

Marathon Oil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Bitumen market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Paving Grade Bitumen

Hard Grade Bitumen

Oxidized Grade Bitumen

Polymer Modified Bitumen

Bitumen Emulsions

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Bitumen market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Road Construction

Waterproofing

Paints & Coatings

Inks & Dyes

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Bitumen Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Paving Grade Bitumen

1.5.3 Hard Grade Bitumen

1.5.4 Oxidized Grade Bitumen

1.5.5 Polymer Modified Bitumen

1.5.6 Bitumen Emulsions

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Bitumen Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Road Construction

1.6.3 Waterproofing

1.6.4 Paints & Coatings

1.6.5 Inks & Dyes

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Bitumen Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bitumen Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Bitumen Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Bitumen Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bitumen

….continued

