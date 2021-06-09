June 2021 Report on GLOBAL AUTOGAS MARKET COMPETITION, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES 2021

The global Autogas market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Autogas market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Autogas industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Autogas Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Autogas market covered in Chapter 4:

British Petroleum Plc

China National Petroleum Corporation

Valero Energy Corporation

Petroleum National BHD

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Chevron Corporation

Phillips 66 Company

Origin Energy Limited

Exxon Mobil Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Autogas market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Refinery

Associated Gas

Non-Associated Gas

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Autogas market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Residential and Commercial

Petrochemical

Industrial

Transportation

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Autogas Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Refinery

1.5.3 Associated Gas

1.5.4 Non-Associated Gas

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Autogas Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Residential and Commercial

1.6.3 Petrochemical

1.6.4 Industrial

1.6.5 Transportation

1.7 Autogas Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Autogas Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Autogas Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Autogas Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Autogas

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Autogas

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Autogas Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 British Petroleum Plc

4.1.1 British Petroleum Plc Basic Information

4.1.2 Autogas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 British Petroleum Plc Autogas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 British Petroleum Plc Business Overview

4.2 China National Petroleum Corporation

4.2.1 China National Petroleum Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Autogas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 China National Petroleum Corporation Autogas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 China National Petroleum Corporation Business Overview

4.3 Valero Energy Corporation

4.3.1 Valero Energy Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Autogas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Valero Energy Corporation Autogas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Valero Energy Corporation Business Overview

4.4 Petroleum National BHD

4.4.1 Petroleum National BHD Basic Information

4.4.2 Autogas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Petroleum National BHD Autogas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Petroleum National BHD Business Overview

4.5 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

4.5.1 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Autogas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Autogas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Business Overview

4.6 Royal Dutch Shell plc.

4.6.1 Royal Dutch Shell plc. Basic Information

4.6.2 Autogas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Royal Dutch Shell plc. Autogas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Royal Dutch Shell plc. Business Overview

4.7 Chevron Corporation

4.7.1 Chevron Corporation Basic Information

4.7.2 Autogas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Chevron Corporation Autogas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Chevron Corporation Business Overview

4.8 Phillips 66 Company

4.8.1 Phillips 66 Company Basic Information

4.8.2 Autogas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Phillips 66 Company Autogas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Phillips 66 Company Business Overview

4.9 Origin Energy Limited

4.9.1 Origin Energy Limited Basic Information

4.9.2 Autogas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Origin Energy Limited Autogas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Origin Energy Limited Business Overview

4.10 Exxon Mobil Corporation

4.10.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Basic Information

4.10.2 Autogas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Autogas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation Business Overview

5 Global Autogas Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Autogas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Autogas Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Autogas Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Autogas Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Autogas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Autogas Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Autogas Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Autogas Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Autogas Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Autogas Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Autogas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Autogas Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Autogas Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Autogas Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Autogas Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Autogas Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Autogas Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Autogas Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Autogas Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Autogas Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Autogas Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Autogas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Autogas Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Autogas Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Autogas Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Autogas Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Autogas Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Autogas Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Autogas Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Autogas Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Autogas Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Autogas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Autogas Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Autogas Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Autogas Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Autogas Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Autogas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Autogas Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Autogas Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Autogas Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Autogas Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Autogas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Autogas Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Autogas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Autogas Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Autogas Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Refinery Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Associated Gas Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Non-Associated Gas Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Autogas Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Autogas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Autogas Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Autogas Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Residential and Commercial Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Petrochemical Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Industrial Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Transportation Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Autogas Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Autogas Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Autogas Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Autogas Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Autogas Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Autogas Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Autogas Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Autogas Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Autogas Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Autogas Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Autogas Market Forecast Under COVID-19

