Global Propylene Market Report- Asia and Middle to Lead Globally in Terms of Propylene Capacity Additions

ReportsnReports added Propylene Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Propylene Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Propylene also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3926361

Global propylene capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the upcoming years from around 129.80 mtpa in 2019 to 191.84 mtpa by 2030. Around 171 planned and announced propylene plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia and the Middle East over the upcoming years. Oriental Energy Co Ltd, Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Ltd, and Jinneng Science and Technology Co Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.

Scope of this Repro-

– Global propylene capacity outlook by region

– Propylene planned and announced plants details

– Global propylene capacity by feedstock

– Capacity share of the major propylene producers globally

– Global propylene capital expenditure outlook by region

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Understand key trends in the global propylene industry

– Identify opportunities in the global propylene industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook

– Understand the current and future competitive scenario

Single User License: US $ 3000

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3926361

Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Global Propylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

2.1. Key Highlights

2.2. Key New Plant Announcements

2.3. New Plant Cancellations

2.4. Key Stalled Plants

2.5. Global Propylene Capacity Contribution by Region

2.6. Global Propylene Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2020

2.7. Key Companies by Propylene Capacity Contributions (% Share), 2019

2.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Propylene Industry

2.9. Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Propylene Industry

2.10. Regional Capacity Contributions to Global Propylene Industry by Feedstock

2.11. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.12. Key Countries Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.13. Key Companies Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.14. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2.15. Key Countries Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

3. Global Planned and Announced Propylene Plants

4. Appendix

4.1. Definitions

4.2. Abbreviations

4.3. Methodology

4.4. Contact Us

4.5. Disclaimer