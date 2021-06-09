June 2021 Report on Global LNG Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global LNG market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global LNG market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global LNG industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the LNG Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global LNG market covered in Chapter 4:

British Petroleum Plc

TokyoGas

Sinopec Group

Central El Campesino S.A.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Marathon Oil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

PTT Plc

Sempra Energy

China National Offshore Oil Corporation

PV Gas

Cheniere Energy, Inc.

Petrobangla

Engie SA

Exxon Mobil Corporation

KINDER MORGAN, INC.

ConocoPhillips

Excelerate

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the LNG market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

AP-C3MR

AP-C3MR/Split MR AP-X

APC-OTHER

Shell Proprietary

CASCADE

Linde MFC

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the LNG market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Marin Industry

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global LNG Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 AP-C3MR

1.5.3 AP-C3MR/Split MR AP-X

1.5.4 APC-OTHER

1.5.5 Shell Proprietary

1.5.6 CASCADE

1.5.7 Linde MFC

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global LNG Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Marin Industry

1.6.3 Industrial

1.6.4 Commercial

1.6.5 Residential

1.6.6 Others

1.7 LNG Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on LNG Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of LNG Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 LNG Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of LNG

3.2.3 Labor Cost of LNG

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of LNG Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 British Petroleum Plc

4.1.1 British Petroleum Plc Basic Information

4.1.2 LNG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 British Petroleum Plc LNG Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 British Petroleum Plc Business Overview

4.2 TokyoGas

4.2.1 TokyoGas Basic Information

4.2.2 LNG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 TokyoGas LNG Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 TokyoGas Business Overview

4.3 Sinopec Group

4.3.1 Sinopec Group Basic Information

4.3.2 LNG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Sinopec Group LNG Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Sinopec Group Business Overview

4.4 Central El Campesino S.A.

4.4.1 Central El Campesino S.A. Basic Information

4.4.2 LNG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Central El Campesino S.A. LNG Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Central El Campesino S.A. Business Overview

4.5 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

4.5.1 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Basic Information

4.5.2 LNG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Royal Dutch Shell Plc LNG Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Business Overview

4.6 Marathon Oil Corporation

4.6.1 Marathon Oil Corporation Basic Information

4.6.2 LNG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Marathon Oil Corporation LNG Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Marathon Oil Corporation Business Overview

4.7 Chevron Corporation

4.7.1 Chevron Corporation Basic Information

4.7.2 LNG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Chevron Corporation LNG Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Chevron Corporation Business Overview

4.8 PTT Plc

4.8.1 PTT Plc Basic Information

4.8.2 LNG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 PTT Plc LNG Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 PTT Plc Business Overview

4.9 Sempra Energy

4.9.1 Sempra Energy Basic Information

4.9.2 LNG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Sempra Energy LNG Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Sempra Energy Business Overview

4.10 China National Offshore Oil Corporation

4.10.1 China National Offshore Oil Corporation Basic Information

4.10.2 LNG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 China National Offshore Oil Corporation LNG Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 China National Offshore Oil Corporation Business Overview

4.11 PV Gas

4.11.1 PV Gas Basic Information

4.11.2 LNG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 PV Gas LNG Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 PV Gas Business Overview

4.12 Cheniere Energy, Inc.

4.12.1 Cheniere Energy, Inc. Basic Information

4.12.2 LNG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Cheniere Energy, Inc. Business Overview

4.13 Petrobangla

4.13.1 Petrobangla Basic Information

4.13.2 LNG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Petrobangla LNG Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Petrobangla Business Overview

4.14 Engie SA

4.14.1 Engie SA Basic Information

4.14.2 LNG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Engie SA LNG Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Engie SA Business Overview

4.15 Exxon Mobil Corporation

4.15.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Basic Information

4.15.2 LNG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation LNG Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation Business Overview

4.16 KINDER MORGAN, INC.

4.16.1 KINDER MORGAN, INC. Basic Information

4.16.2 LNG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 KINDER MORGAN, INC. LNG Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 KINDER MORGAN, INC. Business Overview

4.17 ConocoPhillips

4.17.1 ConocoPhillips Basic Information

4.17.2 LNG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 ConocoPhillips LNG Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 ConocoPhillips Business Overview

4.18 Excelerate

4.18.1 Excelerate Basic Information

4.18.2 LNG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Excelerate LNG Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Excelerate Business Overview

5 Global LNG Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global LNG Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global LNG Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global LNG Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America LNG Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America LNG Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America LNG Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America LNG Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America LNG Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States LNG Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe LNG Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe LNG Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe LNG Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe LNG Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe LNG Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany LNG Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK LNG Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France LNG Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy LNG Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain LNG Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia LNG Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific LNG Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific LNG Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific LNG Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific LNG Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific LNG Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China LNG Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan LNG Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea LNG Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India LNG Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia LNG Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa LNG Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa LNG Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa LNG Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa LNG Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa LNG Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America LNG Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America LNG Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America LNG Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America LNG Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America LNG Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil LNG Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile LNG Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global LNG Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global LNG Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global LNG Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global LNG Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 AP-C3MR Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 AP-C3MR/Split MR AP-X Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 APC-OTHER Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Shell Proprietary Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.6 CASCADE Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.7 Linde MFC Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.8 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

….contiued

