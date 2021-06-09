Smart Farming Market Research Report Analysis 2020 – 2027 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

Smart farming ensures high returns for the farmers when used to its potential. It aids in negating the side effects on the crops by the collection of geospatial data of livestock, soil, plants, and others. A rise in the adoption of livestock monitoring solutions in developing countries is propelling the growth of the market.

The global Smart Farming market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Key participants include Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.

The Smart Farming market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Farming Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Precision farming Livestock monitoring Smart greenhouse Others

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hardware Software Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Precision Farming Application Livestock Monitoring Application Precision Aquaculture Application Smart Greenhouse Application Precision Forestry Application Others



Geographical Terrain of the Global Smart Farming Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

