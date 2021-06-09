Next-Generation Sequencing Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Increasing evolution and decline in costs of NGS platforms and the development of the NGS diagnostic test regulatory and reimbursement scenarios are driving the demand for the market.

The global Next-Generation Sequencing market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

The Next-Generation Sequencing market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Whole Genome Sequencing Whole Exome Sequencing Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pre-sequencing Sequencing NGS Data Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Clinical Investigation Oncology Reproductive Health HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development Agrigenomics & Forensics Consumer Genomics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Academic Research Clinical Research Hospitals & Clinics Pharma & Biotech Entities Others



Geographical Terrain of the Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Next Generation Sequencing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Exponentially decreasing costs for genetic sequencing

4.2.2.2. Development of companion diagnostics and personalized medicine

4.2.2.3. Rise in competition amongst prominent market entities

4.2.2.4. Rising clinical opportunity for NGS technology

4.2.2.5. Technological advancements in cloud computing and data integration

4.2.2.6. Growing healthcare expenditure supporting development of effective PM diagnostic & therapeutic procedures for cancer

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of computational efficiency for data management

4.2.3.2. Non-value based NGS reimbursement policy and regulation status

4.2.3.3. Lack of skilled labor due to COVID-19

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Next Generation Sequencing Market By Workflow Location Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Workflow Location Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Pre-sequencing

5.1.2. Sequencing

5.1.3. NGS Data Analysis

Chapter 6. Next Generation Sequencing Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Whole Genome Sequencing

6.1.2. Whole Exome Sequencing

6.1.3. Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

Continue..!

