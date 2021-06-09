Next-Generation Sequencing Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Increasing evolution and decline in costs of NGS platforms and the development of the NGS diagnostic test regulatory and reimbursement scenarios are driving the demand for the market.
The global Next-Generation Sequencing market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart,: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/8
It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.
Key participants include Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.
To get an Inquiry About Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8
The Next-Generation Sequencing market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.
- Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Whole Genome Sequencing
- Whole Exome Sequencing
- Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing
- Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Pre-sequencing
- Sequencing
- NGS Data Analysis
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Clinical Investigation
- Oncology
- Reproductive Health
- HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring
- Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development
- Agrigenomics & Forensics
- Consumer Genomics
- End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Academic Research
- Clinical Research
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Pharma & Biotech Entities
- Others
Geographical Terrain of the Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
- Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Next Generation Sequencing Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Exponentially decreasing costs for genetic sequencing
4.2.2.2. Development of companion diagnostics and personalized medicine
4.2.2.3. Rise in competition amongst prominent market entities
4.2.2.4. Rising clinical opportunity for NGS technology
4.2.2.5. Technological advancements in cloud computing and data integration
4.2.2.6. Growing healthcare expenditure supporting development of effective PM diagnostic & therapeutic procedures for cancer
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of computational efficiency for data management
4.2.3.2. Non-value based NGS reimbursement policy and regulation status
4.2.3.3. Lack of skilled labor due to COVID-19
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Next Generation Sequencing Market By Workflow Location Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Workflow Location Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Pre-sequencing
5.1.2. Sequencing
5.1.3. NGS Data Analysis
Chapter 6. Next Generation Sequencing Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Whole Genome Sequencing
6.1.2. Whole Exome Sequencing
6.1.3. Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing
Continue..!
Read more About Next-Generation Sequencing Industry Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-sequencing-market
Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know, and we will offer you a report well-suited to your requirements.
Related Report:
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Analysis, By Product (Mechanical Valves & Bioprosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves), By Application (Mitral Valve Stenosis, Mitral Valve Prolapse, Mitral Valve Regurgitation), By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers), Forecasts to 2027
Pulse Oximeter Market Analysis By Product (Hand-held, Fingertip, Tabletop, Wrist-worn, Others), By Sensor Type (Reusable, Disposable) By End Use (Hospitals, Healthcare & Diagnostic Centers, Home Care), By Region, Forecasts To 2027
Automotive Cybersecurity Market
Automotive Refinish Coatings Market
Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market
Metastatic urothelial carcinoma Market
Nanofilms Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanofilms-market
Food Ingredients Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-ingredients-market
Anti-Reflective Coatings Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-reflective-coatings-market
Small Modular Reactor Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/small-modular-reactor-market
Neuromorphic Processing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/neuromorphic-processing-market
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: [email protected]
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogshttps://bisouv.com/