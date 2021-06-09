NGS Sample Preparation Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

The increased advancements in NGS platforms, reduced price of sequencing, and improving the NGS-based diagnostic test reimbursement scenario are driving the demand for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview, financial standing, market position, revenue generation, market share and market size, and production and manufacturing capacity along with pricing analysis. The in-depth report on the NGS Sample Preparation market, along with details on import/export, consumption and production rate, demand and supply dynamics, competitive landscape benchmarking, market share, and other key elements, strives to offer the reader a complete crystal clear understanding of the NGS Sample Preparation business sphere.

Key players in the market include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI; Biomatters Ltd., Congenica Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genomatix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine, among others.

Radical Highlights of the NGS Sample Preparation Market Report:

Study of the latest product launches and technological advancements to help the readers in formulating investment strategies

Focus on market scenario, dynamics, and trends to be expected in the coming years

Advanced analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thorough regional analysis to offer insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, market size, revenue contrition, and the presence of prominent players

The research offers a bird’s eye view of the current market scenario regarding the operations of the leading companies in the NGS Sample Preparation market. The report presents an extensive analysis of the leading players with regards to their business portfolio, product portfolio, market share and size, global reach and position, revenue share, gross profit margins, and production and manufacturing capacity.

NGS Sample Preparation Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Workflow Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) NGS Library Preparation Kits Semi-automated Library Preparation Automated Library Preparation Clonal Amplification

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) Oncology Clinical Investigation Reproductive Health HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development Agrigenomics & Forensics Consumer Genomics

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) Academic Research Clinical Research Hospitals & Clinics Pharma & Biotech Entities Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) North America Canada Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Highlights of the TOC:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key NGS Sample Preparation market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global NGS Sample Preparation market size

2.2 Latest NGS Sample Preparation market trends

2.3 Key growth trends Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global NGS Sample Preparation market key players

3.2 Global NGS Sample Preparation size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the NGS Sample Preparation market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

