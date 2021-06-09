Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

With the increasing occurrence of pregnancy and complications, non-invasive prenatal testing is expected to become a routine procedure in the future, replacing other, riskier screening procedures. NIPT has more than 99% identification sensitivity and shows screening in less time than other prenatal screening forms. So few players provide non-invasive pregnancy monitoring. The high cost of research and the interim diagnostic method restrains business expansion.

The global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Key participants include Yourgene Health, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer Inc., BGI, and Natera Inc., among others.

The Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Ultrasound Detection Biochemical Screening Tests Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals Research Centers Clinics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Trisomy Microdeletion Syndrome Others



Geographical Terrain of the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Product Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. High risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age

4.2.2.2. Untapped emerging markets

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Reliability of test results, especially in obese women

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Chapter 5. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market By Method Insights & Trends

5.1. Method Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027

5.2. Ultrasound Detection

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.3. Biochemical Screening Tests

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.4. Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Chapter 6. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market By End-Use Insights & Trends

6.1. End-Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027

6.2. Diagnostic Laboratories

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.3. Hospitals

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.4. Research Centers

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.5. Clinics

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Continue..!

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know, and we will offer you a report well-suited to your requirements.

