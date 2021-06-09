Newborn Screening Market 2021 Growing Worldwide By Research Methodology |Top Key players Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, etc

The advent of modern and innovative screening technologies, and subsequent drug approvals, is expected to have a positive effect on the Newborn screening industry. Also, the growing prevalence of congenital cardiac diseases and genetic disorders among New-borns is expected to propel the Newborn screening market. While the lack of parental awareness about neonatal screening, limited availability of qualified practitioners, and lack of accuracy in some of the tests are the key factors that can hinder the development of the Newborn screening market.

The global Newborn Screening market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Key participants include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Natus Medical Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., AB Sciex LLC, Covidien Plc, Masimo Corp., GE Healthcare, and Waters Corp., among others.

The Newborn Screening market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Tandem Mass Spectrometry Pulse Oximetry Enzyme Based Assay DNA Assay Electrophoresis Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Instruments Reagents Assay Kits Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Dry Blood Spot Test Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) Hearing Screen Others



Geographical Terrain of the Global Newborn Screening Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Newborn Screening Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Newborn Screening Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising neonatal population base

4.2.2.2. Increase in number of cases of congenital diseases in newborns

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of improved healthcare infrastructure and trained professionals

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Newborn Screening Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Tandem Mass Spectrometry

5.1.2. Pulse Oximetry

5.1.3. Enzyme Based Assay

5.1.4. DNA Assay

5.1.5. Electrophoresis

5.1.6. Others

Chapter 6. Newborn Screening Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Instruments

6.1.2. Reagents

6.1.3. Assay Kits

6.1.4. Others

Chapter 7. Newborn Screening Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Dry Blood Spot Test

7.1.2. Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD)

7.1.3. Hearing Screen

7.1.4. Others

Continue..!

