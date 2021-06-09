June 2021 Report on Global Bonsai Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026 Title 2:

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Bonsai Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Bonsai market covered in Chapter 4:

Loder Bonsai BV

The Bonsai Company Ltd

Bonsai New Zealand

Bonsai Design, Inc.

Fern Valley Bonsai

Bonsai outlet

Bonsai Network Japan

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Bonsai market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Stumps bonsai

Landscape bonsai

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Bonsai market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Wholesale Bonsai

Custom made Bonsai

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Bonsai Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Stumps bonsai

1.5.3 Landscape bonsai

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Bonsai Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Wholesale Bonsai

1.6.3 Custom made Bonsai

1.7 Bonsai Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bonsai Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Bonsai Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Bonsai Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bonsai

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Bonsai

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Bonsai Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Loder Bonsai BV

4.1.1 Loder Bonsai BV Basic Information

4.1.2 Bonsai Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Loder Bonsai BV Bonsai Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Loder Bonsai BV Business Overview

4.2 The Bonsai Company Ltd

4.2.1 The Bonsai Company Ltd Basic Information

4.2.2 Bonsai Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 The Bonsai Company Ltd Bonsai Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 The Bonsai Company Ltd Business Overview

4.3 Bonsai New Zealand

4.3.1 Bonsai New Zealand Basic Information

4.3.2 Bonsai Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Bonsai New Zealand Bonsai Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Bonsai New Zealand Business Overview

4.4 Bonsai Design, Inc.

4.4.1 Bonsai Design, Inc. Basic Information

4.4.2 Bonsai Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Bonsai Design, Inc. Bonsai Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Bonsai Design, Inc. Business Overview

4.5 Fern Valley Bonsai

4.5.1 Fern Valley Bonsai Basic Information

4.5.2 Bonsai Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Fern Valley Bonsai Bonsai Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Fern Valley Bonsai Business Overview

4.6 Bonsai outlet

4.6.1 Bonsai outlet Basic Information

4.6.2 Bonsai Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Bonsai outlet Bonsai Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Bonsai outlet Business Overview

4.7 Bonsai Network Japan

4.7.1 Bonsai Network Japan Basic Information

4.7.2 Bonsai Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Bonsai Network Japan Bonsai Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Bonsai Network Japan Business Overview

5 Global Bonsai Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Bonsai Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Bonsai Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bonsai Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Bonsai Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Bonsai Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Bonsai Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Bonsai Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Bonsai Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Bonsai Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Bonsai Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Bonsai Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Bonsai Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Bonsai Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Bonsai Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Bonsai Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Bonsai Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

