Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Things to Focus on to Ensure Long-term Success| Trends Market Research

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market is accounted for $2.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.77 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. Increasing concerns of water scarcity and growing demand for better yield & quality of crops, availability of equipment for spraying fertilizers & chemicals using sprinklers, reduction in labor costs and ease of operation are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, high instalment costs coupled with lack of social awareness and concerns to save natural resources are restricting the market growth.

Sprinkler Irrigation is a method of applying irrigation water which is similar to rainfall. Water is distributed through a system of pipes usually by pumping. It is then sprayed into the air and irrigated entire soil surface through spray heads so that it breaks up into small water drops which fall to the ground. Sprinklers provide efficient coverage for small to large areas and are suitable for use on all types of properties. It is also adaptable to nearly all irrigable soils since sprinklers are available in a wide range of discharge capacity. All the products are made out of high strength & chemical resistance engineering plastics to achieve functional satisfaction and to maintain cost economics.

Based on type, centre pivot systems can be used on various field sizes and have lower annual operating costs as compared to lateral move and subsurface irrigation. Hence, this segment is estimated to dominate the sprinkler irrigation market. By Geography, North America held the largest share of the global sprinkler irrigation systems market. This region extensively uses sprinkler irrigation systems to maximize production and increase its export of agricultural commodities.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11418

Some of the key players profiled in the Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market include Access Irrigation Ltd. , Antelco Pty. Ltd., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., EPC Industries Limited, Ewing Irrigation Products Inc., Hunter Industries Inc., Irritec S.P.A. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.,

Life Irrigation Lindsay Corporation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Netafim Limited, Olson Irrigation Systems, Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., Rain Bird Corporation , Rivulis Irrigation Ltd and Toro Company Valmont Industries Inc.

Types Covered:

• Perforated Pipe System

• Rotating Head System

• Solid Set

• Other Types

Crop Types Covered:

• Cereals

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Oilseeds &Pulses

• Other Crop Types

Field Sizes Covered:

• Large

• Medium

• Small

Products Covered:

• Landscape & Residential

• Overhead

• Rain Gun

• Rainport

• Spray Head & Jet

Spray Patterns Covered:

• Perforated Pipe Overhead

• Rotating Head

Mobilities Covered:

• Permanent System

• Portable System

Applications Covered:

• Agricultural

• Lawns

• Non-Residential

• Public Parks

• Residential

• Sports Grounds

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11418/Single

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11418