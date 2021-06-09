Data Acquisition System Market In-Depth Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Data Acquisition System is accounted for $1.61 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.69 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Increased emphasis on energy efficiency, resource optimization, and cost of production, rise of big data, IoT, and industrial revolution 4.0 and technological advancement in data acquisition system are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, mature market in North America and Europe are some of the factors hindering the market growth.
Data acquisition is the process of sampling signals that measure real world physical conditions and converting the resulting samples into digital numeric values that can be manipulated by a computer. Data acquisition systems, abbreviated by the acronyms DAS or DAQ, typically convert analog waveforms into digital values for processing. The components of data acquisition systems include Sensors, to convert physical parameters to electrical signals, Signal conditioning circuitry, to convert sensor signals into a form that can be converted to digital values and Analog-to-digital converters, to convert conditioned sensor signals to digital values.
By End User, Automotive & Transportation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of semiconductor IP in the automotive sector is due to the test process involved in the automotive industry which consists of a set of test solutions that are very articulated within the production line. During testing data, acquisition software is used to intelligently standardize, analyze, and report a large amount of data. Autonomous driving, connectivity, and electric mobility are all aspects that are expected to drive the demand for DAQ systems in the automotive industry during the forecast period. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to continue lead the DAQ system market and also expected to be the fastest growing region. This is mainly attributed due to the increase in the number of manufacturing plants in various sectors such as automotive, textiles, power, and pharmaceuticals. China, Japan, South Korea, and India offer some of the prolific automotive equipment manufacturers in APAC. Therefore, there is a continuous demand for the DAQ system market in APAC.
Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11409
Some of the key players profiled in the Data Acquisition System include ABB Ltd, Agilent Technologies Inc, Ametek, Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration, Campbell Scientific, Data Translation Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Genral Electric Co, HBM, Honeywell International, Keysight Technologies, Mathworks, National Instruments, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc and Yokogawa Electric Co.
Offerings Covered:
Services
Hardware
Software
Products Covered:
LAN Extensions for Instrumentation (LXI)/ Ethernet
PCI Extensions for Instrumentation (PXI)
Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI)
Standalone
Universal Serial Bus (USB)
VME Extensions for Instrumentation (VXI)
Components Covered:
Human Machine Interface (HMI)
Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)
Other Components
Applications Covered:
Field
Imaging/Ultrasound
Industrial Monitoring
Manufacturing
Research & Development (R&D)
Test & Measurement
End Users Covered:
Academic and Research
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive & Transportation
Energy & Power
Environmental Monitoring
Food & Beverages
Healthcare
Other End Users
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
Italy
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11409/Single
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Free Customization Offerings:
All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:
Company Profiling
Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)
SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)
Regional Segmentation
Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)
Competitive Benchmarking
Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances
Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11409https://bisouv.com/