Medicated Feed Additives Market Trends| Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Medicated Feed Additives Market is accounted for $ 11,837.89 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 20,170.32 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The growing awareness about meat & dairy products and concerns related to livestock health and industrialization of animal processed products are the major drivers of the medicated feed additives market. However, the stringent regulations regarding the use of medicated feed additives are restricting the market growth.

Medicated feed refers to all the products intended to be an important source of nutrient in animal diet. It includes various types of diet components such as supplements, concentrates etc. Medical Feed Additives are responsible for maintaining a healthy proportion of nutrients in animal feed, thus in turn improving their productivity while keeping their health in mind. Rising awareness about high quality meat, rich in nutrients with the growing population has been a boon for the market.

On the basis of mixture type, concentrates segment was the most widely used mixture type of medicated feed additives. Medicated feed concentrates are less bulky and have higher digestibility. They are a concentrated source of nutrients and therefore have higher nutritive value than fibrous fodder. By Geography, The Asia Pacific region accounted for the major market share recording the maximum consumption of medicated feed additives due to the increase in population and rise in disposable income.

Some of the key players profiled in the Medicated Feed Additives market include Adisseo France Sas, Alltech Inc (Ridley), Archer Daniels Midland Company, Biostadt India Limited,

Cargill, CHS Inc, Hipro Animal Nutrition, Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O’ Lakes), Zagro and Zoetis Inc.

Products Covered:

• Amino Acids

• Feed Enzymes

• Antibiotics

• Acidifiers

• Antioxidants

• Probiotics

• Prebiotics

Types Covered:

• Type A

• Type B

• Type C

Mixture Types Covered:

• Base Mixes

• Concentrates

• Premix Feeds

• Supplements

• Other Mixtures

Categories Covered:

• Category I

• Category II

Live Stocks Covered:

• Aquaculture

• Cattle

• Pet Foods

• Poultry

• Swine

• Other Livestocks

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

