Medical Robotic System Market: Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Medical Robotic System Market is accounted for $6,078.31 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $33,652.34 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements in medical robotic system, increase in funding for medical robots research and issuance of IPOS by medical robot companies are fuelling the market growth. However, the safety concerns over robotic surgery devices are hampering the market.

Medical robots are specially designed robots which can tackle various tasks associated with medical sciences. This refers that ranging from their usage in surgeries, to usage OD few robots as a receptionist in various hospitals around the world. Medical robotic systems are used in various medical applications and differ depending on its usage. These include surgical robotic systems, spine robotic systems, laparoscopic robotic systems, and rehabilitation robotic system.

Among Application, The neurosurgery segment has considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing precision and improved quality of medical robots which have encouraged the use of robots in neurosurgery.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to the increasing geriatric population, growing adoption of medical robots, and robot-assisted training initiatives for surgeons.

Some of the key players in global Medical Robotic System market are Roche Holdings, Abbot Diagnostics, Omnicell Technologies, Intuitive Surgical, Accuray Incorporated, Stryker Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Mazor Robotics, Titan Medical Inc., Medrobotics Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc, iRobot Corporation, Hansen Medical, Inc. and Renishaw Plc.

Components Covered:

• Locomotion Systems

• Visualization System

• Safety Systems

• Software Platform

• User Interface

• Power Sources

Products Covered:

• Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems

• Emergency Response Robotic Systems

• Disinfection Robot

• Surgical Robotic Systems

• Rehabilitation Robotic Systems

• Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems

Applications Covered:

• Orthopedic Surgery

• Neurosurgery

• Laparoscopy

• Oncology Application

• Special Education

• Cardiology Application

• Urology Application

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Rehabilitation Center

• Pharmacy

• Home Care Setting

• Hospital

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

