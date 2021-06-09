June 2021 Report on Global Solar PV Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2021-2025

The global Solar PV market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Solar PV market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Solar PV industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Solar PV Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Solar PV market covered in Chapter 4:

Hanwha

NSP

REC Group

BYD

Canadian Solar

SunPower

CSUN

Eging PV

First Solar

Kyocera Solar

Risen Energy

Shunfeng

Chint Group

Jinko Solar

Sharp

Hanergy

HT-SAAE

Solar Frontier

Yingli

Hareonsolar

JA Solar

Trina Solar

ReneSola

Solarworld

SoloPower

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Solar PV market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Crystalline Silicon Solar PV

Other Solar PV

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Solar PV market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Residential

Commercial

Ground Station

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Solar PV Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Crystalline Silicon Solar PV

1.5.3 Other Solar PV

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Solar PV Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Residential

1.6.3 Commercial

1.6.4 Ground Station

1.7 Solar PV Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Solar PV Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Solar PV Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Solar PV Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Solar PV

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Solar PV

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Solar PV Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Hanwha

4.1.1 Hanwha Basic Information

4.1.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Hanwha Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Hanwha Business Overview

4.2 NSP

4.2.1 NSP Basic Information

4.2.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 NSP Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 NSP Business Overview

4.3 REC Group

4.3.1 REC Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 REC Group Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 REC Group Business Overview

4.4 BYD

4.4.1 BYD Basic Information

4.4.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 BYD Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 BYD Business Overview

4.5 Canadian Solar

4.5.1 Canadian Solar Basic Information

4.5.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Canadian Solar Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Canadian Solar Business Overview

4.6 SunPower

4.6.1 SunPower Basic Information

4.6.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 SunPower Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 SunPower Business Overview

4.7 CSUN

4.7.1 CSUN Basic Information

4.7.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 CSUN Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 CSUN Business Overview

4.8 Eging PV

4.8.1 Eging PV Basic Information

4.8.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Eging PV Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Eging PV Business Overview

4.9 First Solar

4.9.1 First Solar Basic Information

4.9.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 First Solar Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 First Solar Business Overview

4.10 Kyocera Solar

4.10.1 Kyocera Solar Basic Information

4.10.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Kyocera Solar Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Kyocera Solar Business Overview

4.11 Risen Energy

4.11.1 Risen Energy Basic Information

4.11.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Risen Energy Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Risen Energy Business Overview

4.12 Shunfeng

4.12.1 Shunfeng Basic Information

4.12.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Shunfeng Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Shunfeng Business Overview

4.13 Chint Group

4.13.1 Chint Group Basic Information

4.13.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Chint Group Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Chint Group Business Overview

4.14 Jinko Solar

4.14.1 Jinko Solar Basic Information

4.14.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Jinko Solar Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Jinko Solar Business Overview

4.15 Sharp

4.15.1 Sharp Basic Information

4.15.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Sharp Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Sharp Business Overview

4.16 Hanergy

4.16.1 Hanergy Basic Information

4.16.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Hanergy Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Hanergy Business Overview

4.17 HT-SAAE

4.17.1 HT-SAAE Basic Information

4.17.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 HT-SAAE Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 HT-SAAE Business Overview

4.18 Solar Frontier

4.18.1 Solar Frontier Basic Information

4.18.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Solar Frontier Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Solar Frontier Business Overview

4.19 Yingli

4.19.1 Yingli Basic Information

4.19.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Yingli Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Yingli Business Overview

4.20 Hareonsolar

4.20.1 Hareonsolar Basic Information

4.20.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Hareonsolar Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Hareonsolar Business Overview

4.21 JA Solar

4.21.1 JA Solar Basic Information

4.21.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 JA Solar Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 JA Solar Business Overview

4.22 Trina Solar

4.22.1 Trina Solar Basic Information

4.22.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.22.3 Trina Solar Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.22.4 Trina Solar Business Overview

4.23 ReneSola

4.23.1 ReneSola Basic Information

4.23.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.23.3 ReneSola Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.23.4 ReneSola Business Overview

4.24 Solarworld

4.24.1 Solarworld Basic Information

4.24.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.24.3 Solarworld Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.24.4 Solarworld Business Overview

4.25 SoloPower

4.25.1 SoloPower Basic Information

4.25.2 Solar PV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.25.3 SoloPower Solar PV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.25.4 SoloPower Business Overview

5 Global Solar PV Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Solar PV Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Solar PV Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Solar PV Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Solar PV Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Solar PV Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Solar PV Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Solar PV Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Solar PV Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Solar PV Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Solar PV Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Solar PV Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Solar PV Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Solar PV Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Solar PV Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Solar PV Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Solar PV Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Solar PV Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Solar PV Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Solar PV Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Solar PV Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Solar PV Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Solar PV Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solar PV Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solar PV Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Solar PV Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Solar PV Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Solar PV Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Solar PV Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Solar PV Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Solar PV Market Under COVID-19

….contiued

