June 2021 Report on Global Hybrid GrassMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Hybrid Grass Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Hybrid Grass market covered in Chapter 4:

ForestGrass

TurfStore

SIS Grass

ACT Global Sports

Sports Field Holdings

DuPont

Challenger Industires

Domo Sports Grass

Mondo S.p.A.

Global Syn-Turf, Inc.

SportGroup Holding

Sprinturf

Polytan GmbH

FieldTurf

Ten Cate

Hellas Construction

Controlled Products

CoCreation Grass

GrassTex

Shaw Sports Turf

Taishangrass

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Hybrid Grass market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

PP Artificial Grass Turf

PE Artificial Grass Turf

Nylon Artificial Grass Turf

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Hybrid Grass market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

School Playground

Public Playground

Stadium

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Hybrid Grass Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 PP Artificial Grass Turf

1.5.3 PE Artificial Grass Turf

1.5.4 Nylon Artificial Grass Turf

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Hybrid Grass Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 School Playground

1.6.3 Public Playground

1.6.4 Stadium

1.7 Hybrid Grass Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hybrid Grass Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Hybrid Grass Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Hybrid Grass Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Hybrid Grass

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Hybrid Grass

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Hybrid Grass Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 ForestGrass

4.1.1 ForestGrass Basic Information

4.1.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 ForestGrass Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 ForestGrass Business Overview

4.2 TurfStore

4.2.1 TurfStore Basic Information

4.2.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 TurfStore Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 TurfStore Business Overview

4.3 SIS Grass

4.3.1 SIS Grass Basic Information

4.3.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 SIS Grass Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 SIS Grass Business Overview

4.4 ACT Global Sports

4.4.1 ACT Global Sports Basic Information

4.4.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 ACT Global Sports Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 ACT Global Sports Business Overview

4.5 Sports Field Holdings

4.5.1 Sports Field Holdings Basic Information

4.5.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Sports Field Holdings Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Sports Field Holdings Business Overview

4.6 DuPont

4.6.1 DuPont Basic Information

4.6.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 DuPont Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 DuPont Business Overview

4.7 Challenger Industires

4.7.1 Challenger Industires Basic Information

4.7.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Challenger Industires Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Challenger Industires Business Overview

4.8 Domo Sports Grass

4.8.1 Domo Sports Grass Basic Information

4.8.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Domo Sports Grass Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Domo Sports Grass Business Overview

4.9 Mondo S.p.A.

4.9.1 Mondo S.p.A. Basic Information

4.9.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Mondo S.p.A. Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Mondo S.p.A. Business Overview

4.10 Global Syn-Turf, Inc.

4.10.1 Global Syn-Turf, Inc. Basic Information

4.10.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Global Syn-Turf, Inc. Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Global Syn-Turf, Inc. Business Overview

4.11 SportGroup Holding

4.11.1 SportGroup Holding Basic Information

4.11.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 SportGroup Holding Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 SportGroup Holding Business Overview

4.12 Sprinturf

4.12.1 Sprinturf Basic Information

4.12.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Sprinturf Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Sprinturf Business Overview

4.13 Polytan GmbH

4.13.1 Polytan GmbH Basic Information

4.13.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Polytan GmbH Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Polytan GmbH Business Overview

4.14 FieldTurf

4.14.1 FieldTurf Basic Information

4.14.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 FieldTurf Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 FieldTurf Business Overview

4.15 Ten Cate

4.15.1 Ten Cate Basic Information

4.15.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Ten Cate Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Ten Cate Business Overview

4.16 Hellas Construction

4.16.1 Hellas Construction Basic Information

4.16.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Hellas Construction Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Hellas Construction Business Overview

4.17 Controlled Products

4.17.1 Controlled Products Basic Information

4.17.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Controlled Products Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Controlled Products Business Overview

4.18 CoCreation Grass

4.18.1 CoCreation Grass Basic Information

4.18.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 CoCreation Grass Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 CoCreation Grass Business Overview

4.19 GrassTex

4.19.1 GrassTex Basic Information

4.19.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 GrassTex Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 GrassTex Business Overview

4.20 Shaw Sports Turf

4.20.1 Shaw Sports Turf Basic Information

4.20.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Shaw Sports Turf Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Shaw Sports Turf Business Overview

4.21 Taishangrass

4.21.1 Taishangrass Basic Information

4.21.2 Hybrid Grass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 Taishangrass Hybrid Grass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 Taishangrass Business Overview

5 Global Hybrid Grass Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Hybrid Grass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Hybrid Grass Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Hybrid Grass Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Hybrid Grass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Hybrid Grass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Hybrid Grass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Hybrid Grass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Hybrid Grass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

