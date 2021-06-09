June 2021 Report on Global Residential Water TreatmentMarket Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Residential Water Treatment Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Residential Water Treatment market covered in Chapter 4:

Panasonic

GE

EcoWater Systems

3M

Philips

Kurita

OSG

Bajaj Electricals

Elken

Pentair

Brita

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Residential Water Treatment market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Filtration Systems

Water Softeners

Distillation Systems

Disinfection

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Residential Water Treatment market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Residential

Non residential

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Residential Water Treatment Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Filtration Systems

1.5.3 Water Softeners

1.5.4 Distillation Systems

1.5.5 Disinfection

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Residential Water Treatment Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Residential

1.6.3 Non residential

1.7 Residential Water Treatment Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Residential Water Treatment Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Residential Water Treatment Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Residential Water Treatment Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Residential Water Treatment

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Residential Water Treatment

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Residential Water Treatment Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Panasonic

4.1.1 Panasonic Basic Information

4.1.2 Residential Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Panasonic Residential Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Panasonic Business Overview

4.2 GE

4.2.1 GE Basic Information

4.2.2 Residential Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 GE Residential Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 GE Business Overview

4.3 EcoWater Systems

4.3.1 EcoWater Systems Basic Information

4.3.2 Residential Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 EcoWater Systems Residential Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 EcoWater Systems Business Overview

4.4 3M

4.4.1 3M Basic Information

4.4.2 Residential Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 3M Residential Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 3M Business Overview

4.5 Philips

4.5.1 Philips Basic Information

4.5.2 Residential Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Philips Residential Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Philips Business Overview

4.6 Kurita

4.6.1 Kurita Basic Information

4.6.2 Residential Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Kurita Residential Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Kurita Business Overview

4.7 OSG

4.7.1 OSG Basic Information

4.7.2 Residential Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 OSG Residential Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 OSG Business Overview

4.8 Bajaj Electricals

4.8.1 Bajaj Electricals Basic Information

4.8.2 Residential Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Bajaj Electricals Residential Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Bajaj Electricals Business Overview

4.9 Elken

4.9.1 Elken Basic Information

4.9.2 Residential Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Elken Residential Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Elken Business Overview

4.10 Pentair

4.10.1 Pentair Basic Information

4.10.2 Residential Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Pentair Residential Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Pentair Business Overview

4.11 Brita

4.11.1 Brita Basic Information

4.11.2 Residential Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Brita Residential Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Brita Business Overview

5 Global Residential Water Treatment Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Residential Water Treatment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Residential Water Treatment Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Residential Water Treatment Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Residential Water Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Residential Water Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Residential Water Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Residential Water Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Residential Water Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

