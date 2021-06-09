June 2021 Report on Global Solar Panel Recycling Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Solar Panel Recycling Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Solar Panel Recycling market covered in Chapter 4:

First Solar

Rinovasol

Silcontel

Reiling Group

ECS Refining LLC

Yingli Energy Co. Ltd

Silrec Corporation.

Envaris

Reclaim PV Recycling

Canadian Solar

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Solar Panel Recycling market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Thin film

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Solar Panel Recycling market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Thermal

Mechanical

Laser

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Solar Panel Recycling Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Monocrystalline

1.5.3 Polycrystalline

1.5.4 Thin film

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Solar Panel Recycling Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Thermal

1.6.3 Mechanical

1.6.4 Laser

1.7 Solar Panel Recycling Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Solar Panel Recycling Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Solar Panel Recycling Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Solar Panel Recycling Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Solar Panel Recycling

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Solar Panel Recycling

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Solar Panel Recycling Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 First Solar

4.1.1 First Solar Basic Information

4.1.2 Solar Panel Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 First Solar Solar Panel Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 First Solar Business Overview

4.2 Rinovasol

4.2.1 Rinovasol Basic Information

4.2.2 Solar Panel Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Rinovasol Solar Panel Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Rinovasol Business Overview

4.3 Silcontel

4.3.1 Silcontel Basic Information

4.3.2 Solar Panel Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Silcontel Solar Panel Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Silcontel Business Overview

4.4 Reiling Group

4.4.1 Reiling Group Basic Information

4.4.2 Solar Panel Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Reiling Group Solar Panel Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Reiling Group Business Overview

4.5 ECS Refining LLC

4.5.1 ECS Refining LLC Basic Information

4.5.2 Solar Panel Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 ECS Refining LLC Solar Panel Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 ECS Refining LLC Business Overview

4.6 Yingli Energy Co. Ltd

4.6.1 Yingli Energy Co. Ltd Basic Information

4.6.2 Solar Panel Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Yingli Energy Co. Ltd Solar Panel Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Yingli Energy Co. Ltd Business Overview

4.7 Silrec Corporation.

4.7.1 Silrec Corporation. Basic Information

4.7.2 Solar Panel Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Silrec Corporation. Solar Panel Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Silrec Corporation. Business Overview

4.8 Envaris

4.8.1 Envaris Basic Information

4.8.2 Solar Panel Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Envaris Solar Panel Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Envaris Business Overview

4.9 Reclaim PV Recycling

4.9.1 Reclaim PV Recycling Basic Information

4.9.2 Solar Panel Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Reclaim PV Recycling Solar Panel Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Reclaim PV Recycling Business Overview

4.10 Canadian Solar

4.10.1 Canadian Solar Basic Information

4.10.2 Solar Panel Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Canadian Solar Solar Panel Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Canadian Solar Business Overview

…continued

