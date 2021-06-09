June 2021 Report on Global Municipal Waste Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Municipal Waste Management Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Municipal Waste Management market covered in Chapter 4:

Waste Connections

Rockwood Solid Waste

Tianren

Clean Harbors

Bigbelly, Inc

Cleanway

Enevo

J.P. Mascaro & Sons

Biffa

Suez Environment

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc

CountyClean

Hangzhou Energy and Environmental Engineering

Waste Management

The Trinidad & Tobago Solid Waste Management Company Limited

WCRS

Compology

Viridor

Smart Bin

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Municipal Waste Management market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Non-hazardous Waste

Hazardous Waste

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Municipal Waste Management market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Residential Waste

Hazardous Waste

Industrial Waste

Construction

Agriculture

Other Waste

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Municipal Waste Management Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Non-hazardous Waste

1.5.3 Hazardous Waste

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Municipal Waste Management Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Residential Waste

1.6.3 Hazardous Waste

1.6.4 Industrial Waste

1.6.5 Construction

1.6.6 Agriculture

1.6.7 Other Waste

1.7 Municipal Waste Management Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Municipal Waste Management Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Municipal Waste Management Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Municipal Waste Management Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Municipal Waste Management

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Municipal Waste Management

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Municipal Waste Management Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Waste Connections

4.1.1 Waste Connections Basic Information

4.1.2 Municipal Waste Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Waste Connections Municipal Waste Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Waste Connections Business Overview

4.2 Rockwood Solid Waste

4.2.1 Rockwood Solid Waste Basic Information

4.2.2 Municipal Waste Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Rockwood Solid Waste Municipal Waste Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Rockwood Solid Waste Business Overview

4.3 Tianren

4.3.1 Tianren Basic Information

4.3.2 Municipal Waste Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Tianren Municipal Waste Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Tianren Business Overview

4.4 Clean Harbors

4.4.1 Clean Harbors Basic Information

4.4.2 Municipal Waste Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Clean Harbors Municipal Waste Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Clean Harbors Business Overview

4.5 Bigbelly, Inc

4.5.1 Bigbelly, Inc Basic Information

4.5.2 Municipal Waste Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Bigbelly, Inc Municipal Waste Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Bigbelly, Inc Business Overview

4.6 Cleanway

4.6.1 Cleanway Basic Information

4.6.2 Municipal Waste Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Cleanway Municipal Waste Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Cleanway Business Overview

4.7 Enevo

4.7.1 Enevo Basic Information

4.7.2 Municipal Waste Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Enevo Municipal Waste Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Enevo Business Overview

4.8 J.P. Mascaro & Sons

4.8.1 J.P. Mascaro & Sons Basic Information

4.8.2 Municipal Waste Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 J.P. Mascaro & Sons Municipal Waste Management Mark

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

…continued

