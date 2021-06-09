June 2021 Report on Global Odour Control SystemsMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Odour Control Systems Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Odour Control Systems market covered in Chapter 4:

Tri-tech Holding Inc.

Parkson Corporation

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

GE Water

Siemens AG

Bulbeck Group

Integrity Municipal Systems, LLC

PURAFIL, INC.

B & W Megtec

ECS ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS

Environmental Integrated Solutions

DMT

Aarcon Odour Control

KCH Services Inc.

Vapex Environmental Technologies

Combined Seperation Systems Pty Ltd

Romtec Utilities, INC.

BioAir Solutions, LLC

Ecolab Inc.

ERG (Air Pollution Control) Ltd.

IPEC NV

Tholander Ablufftechnik GmbH

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Odour Control Systems market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Physical Odour Control Equipments

Chemical Odour Control Equipments

Biological Odour Control Equipments

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Odour Control Systems market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Paper & Pulp Industry

Wastewater Treatment

Oil Refineries

Machinery Industry

Automotive Industry

Textile Industry

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Odour Control Systems Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Physical Odour Control Equipments

1.5.3 Chemical Odour Control Equipments

1.5.4 Biological Odour Control Equipments

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Odour Control Systems Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Paper & Pulp Industry

1.6.3 Wastewater Treatment

1.6.4 Oil Refineries

1.6.5 Machinery Industry

1.6.6 Automotive Industry

1.6.7 Textile Industry

1.6.8 Others

1.7 Odour Control Systems Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Odour Control Systems Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Odour Control Systems Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Odour Control Systems Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Odour Control Systems

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Odour Control Systems

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Odour Control Systems Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Tri-tech Holding Inc.

4.1.1 Tri-tech Holding Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Odour Control Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Tri-tech Holding Inc. Odour Control Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Tri-tech Holding Inc. Business Overview

4.2 Parkson Corporation

4.2.1 Parkson Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Odour Control Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Parkson Corporation Odour Control Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Parkson Corporation Business Overview

4.3 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

4.3.1 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC Basic Information

4.3.2 Odour Control Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC Odour Control Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC Business Overview

4.4 GE Water

4.4.1 GE Water Basic Information

4.4.2 Odour Control Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 GE Water Odour Control Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 GE Water Business Overview

4.5 Siemens AG

4.5.1 Siemens AG Basic Information

4.5.2 Odour Control Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Siemens AG Odour Control Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Siemens AG Business Overview

4.6 Bulbeck Group

4.6.1 Bulbeck Group Basic Information

4.6.2 Odour Control Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Bulbeck Group Odour Control Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Bulbeck Group Business Overview

4.7 Integrity Municipal Systems, LLC

4.7.1 Integrity Municipal Systems, LLC Basic Information

4.7.2 Odour Control Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Integrity Municipal Systems, LLC Odour Control Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Integrity Municipal Systems, LLC Business Overview

4.8 PURAFIL, INC.

4.8.1 PURAFIL, INC. Basic Information

4.8.2 Odour Control Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 PURAFIL, INC. Odour Control Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 PURAFIL, INC. Business Overview

4.9 B & W Megtec

4.9.1 B & W Megtec Basic Information

4.9.2 Odour Control Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 B & W Megtec Odour Control Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 B & W Megtec Business Overview

…continued

