June 2021 Report on Global Environmental MonitorsMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Environmental Monitors Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Environmental Monitors market covered in Chapter 4:

Environmental Sensors Inc

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Raytheon Company

TE Connectivity Ltd

Honeywell International, Inc

Siemens AG

Ball Aerospace and Technologies

Thales Group

Agilent Technologies

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Environmental Monitors market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Fixed Monitors

Portable Monitors

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Environmental Monitors market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Air Pollution Monitoring

Water Pollution Monitoring

Soil Pollution Monitoring

Noise Pollution Monitoring

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Environmental Monitors Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Fixed Monitors

1.5.3 Portable Monitors

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Environmental Monitors Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Air Pollution Monitoring

1.6.3 Water Pollution Monitoring

1.6.4 Soil Pollution Monitoring

1.6.5 Noise Pollution Monitoring

1.7 Environmental Monitors Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Environmental Monitors Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Environmental Monitors Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Environmental Monitors Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Environmental Monitors

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Environmental Monitors

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Environmental Monitors Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Environmental Sensors Inc

4.1.1 Environmental Sensors Inc Basic Information

4.1.2 Environmental Monitors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Environmental Sensors Inc Environmental Monitors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Environmental Sensors Inc Business Overview

4.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

4.2.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Environmental Monitors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation Environmental Monitors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation Business Overview

4.3 Danaher Corporation

4.3.1 Danaher Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Environmental Monitors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Danaher Corporation Environmental Monitors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Danaher Corporation Business Overview

4.4 Raytheon Company

4.4.1 Raytheon Company Basic Information

4.4.2 Environmental Monitors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Raytheon Company Environmental Monitors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Raytheon Company Business Overview

4.5 TE Connectivity Ltd

4.5.1 TE Connectivity Ltd Basic Information

4.5.2 Environmental Monitors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 TE Connectivity Ltd Environmental Monitors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 TE Connectivity Ltd Business Overview

4.6 Honeywell International, Inc

4.6.1 Honeywell International, Inc Basic Information

4.6.2 Environmental Monitors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Honeywell International, Inc Environmental Monitors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Honeywell International, Inc Business Overview

4.7 Siemens AG

4.7.1 Siemens AG Basic Information

4.7.2 Environmental Monitors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Siemens AG Environmental Monitors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Siemens AG Business Overview

4.8 Ball Aerospace and Technologies

4.8.1 Ball Aerospace and Technologies Basic Information

4.8.2 Environmental Monitors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Ball Aerospace and Technologies Environmental Monitors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Ball Aerospace and Technologies Business Overview

4.9 Thales Group

4.9.1 Thales Group Basic Information

4.9.2 Environmental Monitors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Thales Group Environmental Monitors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Thales Group Business Overview

4.10 Agilent Technologies

4.10.1 Agilent Technologies Basic Information

4.10.2 Environmental Monitors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Agilent Technologies Environmental Monitors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Agilent Technologies Business Overview

…continued

