June 2021 Report on Global Bicycle Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Bicycle, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Bicycle industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Bridgestone Cycle
Tianjin Battle
Derby Cycle
DAHON
Merida
Trinx Bikes
Samchuly Bicycle
Cycoo
Pacific Cycles
Scott Sports
Huffy
Laux (Tianjin)
Avon Cycles
Atlas
Forever
Libahuang
Hero Cycles
Gazelle
Shanghai Phonex
Trek
Giant Bicycles
Cannondale
Pashley Cycles
TI Cycles
OMYO
Specialized
Accell Group
KHS
Flying Pigeon
Grimaldi Industri
Fuji Bikes
Cube
LOOKC
Xidesheng Bicycle
Emmelle
By Type:
20 Inch
24 Inch
26 Inch
27 Inch
Others
By Application:
Transportation Tools
Recreation
Racing
Physical Training
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1.1 Bicycle Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 20 Inch
1.2.2 24 Inch
1.2.3 26 Inch
1.2.4 27 Inch
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Transportation Tools
1.3.2 Recreation
1.3.3 Racing
1.3.4 Physical Training
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Bicycle Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Bicycle Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Bicycle Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Bicycle Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Bicycle Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Bicycle (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Bicycle Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Bicycle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Bicycle (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Bicycle Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Bicycle Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Bicycle (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Bicycle Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Bicycle Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Bicycle Market Analysis
3.1 United States Bicycle Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Bicycle Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Bicycle Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Bicycle Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Bicycle Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Bicycle Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Bicycle Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Bicycle Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Bicycle Market Analysis
5.1 China Bicycle Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Bicycle Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Bicycle Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Bicycle Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Bicycle Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Bicycle Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Bicycle Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Bicycle Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Bicycle Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Bicycle Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Bicycle Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Bicycle Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
….contiued
