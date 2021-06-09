June 2021 Report on Global Bicycle Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Bicycle, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Bicycle industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Bridgestone Cycle

Tianjin Battle

Derby Cycle

DAHON

Merida

Trinx Bikes

Samchuly Bicycle

Cycoo

Pacific Cycles

Scott Sports

Huffy

Laux (Tianjin)

Avon Cycles

Atlas

Forever

Libahuang

Hero Cycles

Gazelle

Shanghai Phonex

Trek

Giant Bicycles

Cannondale

Pashley Cycles

TI Cycles

OMYO

Specialized

Accell Group

KHS

Flying Pigeon

Grimaldi Industri

Fuji Bikes

Cube

LOOKC

Xidesheng Bicycle

Emmelle

By Type:

20 Inch

24 Inch

26 Inch

27 Inch

Others

By Application:

Transportation Tools

Recreation

Racing

Physical Training

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1.1 Bicycle Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 20 Inch

1.2.2 24 Inch

1.2.3 26 Inch

1.2.4 27 Inch

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Transportation Tools

1.3.2 Recreation

1.3.3 Racing

1.3.4 Physical Training

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Bicycle Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Bicycle Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Bicycle Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Bicycle Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Bicycle Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Bicycle (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Bicycle Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Bicycle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Bicycle (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Bicycle Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Bicycle Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Bicycle (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Bicycle Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Bicycle Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Bicycle Market Analysis

3.1 United States Bicycle Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Bicycle Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Bicycle Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Bicycle Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Bicycle Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Bicycle Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Bicycle Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Bicycle Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Bicycle Market Analysis

5.1 China Bicycle Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Bicycle Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Bicycle Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Bicycle Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Bicycle Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Bicycle Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Bicycle Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Bicycle Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Bicycle Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Bicycle Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Bicycle Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Bicycle Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Bicycle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….contiued

