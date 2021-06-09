June 2021 Report on Global Water Heater TankMarket CAGR, Volume, and Value 2021-2025

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Water Heater Tank Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Water Heater Tank market covered in Chapter 4:
Rinnai
Bosch
Huida
Gree
Dofiny
Rheem
WaiWela
Annwa
Kenmore
Wattco
Eemax
Arrow
Midea
Marey
AO Smith
Ying
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Water Heater Tank market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Stainless Steel
Plastic
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Water Heater Tank market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Residential
Commercial
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Water Heater Tank Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Stainless Steel
1.5.3 Plastic
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Water Heater Tank Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Residential
1.6.3 Commercial
1.7 Water Heater Tank Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Water Heater Tank Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Water Heater Tank Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Water Heater Tank Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Water Heater Tank
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Water Heater Tank
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Water Heater Tank Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Rinnai
4.1.1 Rinnai Basic Information
4.1.2 Water Heater Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Rinnai Water Heater Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Rinnai Business Overview
4.2 Bosch
4.2.1 Bosch Basic Information
4.2.2 Water Heater Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Bosch Water Heater Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Bosch Business Overview
4.3 Huida
4.3.1 Huida Basic Information
4.3.2 Water Heater Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Huida Water Heater Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Huida Business Overview
4.4 Gree
4.4.1 Gree Basic Information
4.4.2 Water Heater Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Gree Water Heater Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Gree Business Overview
4.5 Dofiny
4.5.1 Dofiny Basic Information
4.5.2 Water Heater Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Dofiny Water Heater Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Dofiny Business Overview
4.6 Rheem
4.6.1 Rheem Basic Information
4.6.2 Water Heater Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Rheem Water Heater Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Rheem Business Overview
4.7 WaiWela
4.7.1 WaiWela Basic Information
4.7.2 Water Heater Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 WaiWela Water Heater Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 WaiWela Business Overview
4.8 Annwa
4.8.1 Annwa Basic Information
4.8.2 Water Heater Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Annwa Water Heater Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Annwa Business Overview
4.9 Kenmore
4.9.1 Kenmore Basic Information
4.9.2 Water Heater Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Kenmore Water Heater Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Kenmore Business Overview
4.10 Wattco
4.10.1 Wattco Basic Information
4.10.2 Water Heater Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 Wattco Water Heater Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 Wattco Business Overview
4.11 Eemax
4.11.1 Eemax Basic Information
4.11.2 Water Heater Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.11.3 Eemax Water Heater Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.11.4 Eemax Business Overview
4.12 Arrow
4.12.1 Arrow Basic Information
…continued
