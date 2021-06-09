June 2021 Report on Global Water and Wastewater Treatment EquipmentMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market covered in Chapter 4:

Lakeside

Walker/Amwell

Envirodyne

JWC

Aqseptence Group

Vulcan

Hydrodyne

Huber

Westech

Veolia – John Meunier

Envirocare

Fairfield

Headworks

Parkson

Ovivo

WTP Equipment

Duperon

Suez – inflico

Or-Tec

Evoqua

Clearstream

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Filtration

Disinfection

Desalination

Testing

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Municipal

Industrial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Filtration

1.5.3 Disinfection

1.5.4 Desalination

1.5.5 Testing

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Municipal

1.6.3 Industrial

1.7 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Lakeside

4.1.1 Lakeside Basic Information

4.1.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Lakeside Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Lakeside Business Overview

4.2 Walker/Amwell

4.2.1 Walker/Amwell Basic Information

4.2.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Walker/Amwell Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Walker/Amwell Business Overview

4.3 Envirodyne

4.3.1 Envirodyne Basic Information

4.3.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Envirodyne Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Envirodyne Business Overview

4.4 JWC

4.4.1 JWC Basic Information

4.4.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 JWC Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 JWC Business Overview

4.5 Aqseptence Group

4.5.1 Aqseptence Group Basic Information

4.5.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Aqseptence Group Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Aqseptence Group Business Overview

4.6 Vulcan

4.6.1 Vulcan Basic Information

4.6.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Vulcan Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Vulcan Business Overview

4.7 Hydrodyne

4.7.1 Hydrodyne Basic Information

4.7.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Hydrodyne Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Hydrodyne Business Overview

4.8 Huber

4.8.1 Huber Basic Information

4.8.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Huber Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Huber Business Overview

4.9 Westech

4.9.1 Westech Basic Information

4.9.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Westech Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Westech Business Overview

4.10 Veolia – John Meunier

4.10.1 Veolia – John Meunier Basic Information

4.10.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Veolia – John Meunier Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Veolia – John Meunier Business Overview

4.11 Envirocare

4.11.1 Envirocare Basic Information

4.11.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Envirocare Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Envirocare Business Overview

4.12 Fairfield

4.12.1 Fairfield Basic Information

4.12.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Fairfield Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

…continued

