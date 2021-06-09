June 2021 Report on Global Fuel for General Aviation Industry Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Fuel for General Aviation industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Fuel for General Aviation market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Fuel for General Aviation market covered in Chapter 12:

BP p.l.c

Chevron Corporation

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd

Qatar Jet Fuel Company

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Allied Aviation Services, Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

SkyNRG

xxon Mobil Corporation

Valero Marketing and Supply

Total SA

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Fuel for General Aviation market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Air Turbine Fuel (ATF)

Aviation Biofuel

AVGAS

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Fuel for General Aviation market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commercial Aircraft

Passenger Aircraft

Cargo Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Business Aircraft

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Fuel for General Aviation Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Fuel for General Aviation

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Fuel for General Aviation industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fuel for General Aviation Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Fuel for General Aviation Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Fuel for General Aviation Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Fuel for General Aviation Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fuel for General Aviation Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Fuel for General Aviation Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Fuel for General Aviation

3.3 Fuel for General Aviation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fuel for General Aviation

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Fuel for General Aviation

3.4 Market Distributors of Fuel for General Aviation

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Fuel for General Aviation Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

…continued

