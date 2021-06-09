June 2021 Report on Global Ice Thermal Energy Storage Industry Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Ice Thermal Energy Storage industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Ice Thermal Energy Storage market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Ice Thermal Energy Storage market covered in Chapter 12:
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited
LG Chem Ltd
GS Yuasa Corporation
Samsung SDI Co. Ltd
Tesla Inc.
BYD Co. Ltd
NGK Insulators Ltd
Johnson Controls International PLC
Ice Energy Inc.
UNIENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LLC
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Ice Thermal Energy Storage market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Sensible Heat Storage
Latent Heat Storage
Thermo-chemical Storage
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Ice Thermal Energy Storage market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Buildings
Industrial Processes
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Table of Contents
1 Ice Thermal Energy Storage Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Ice Thermal Energy Storage
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Ice Thermal Energy Storage industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Ice Thermal Energy Storage Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Ice Thermal Energy Storage Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Ice Thermal Energy Storage Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Ice Thermal Energy Storage Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ice Thermal Energy Storage Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Ice Thermal Energy Storage Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Ice Thermal Energy Storage
3.3 Ice Thermal Energy Storage Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Ice Thermal Energy Storage
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Ice Thermal Energy Storage
3.4 Market Distributors of Ice Thermal Energy Storage
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Ice Thermal Energy Storage Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
…continued
