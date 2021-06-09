June 2021 Report on GLOBAL Ductless Mini-split MARKET COMPETITION, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES 2015-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Ductless Mini-split, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Ductless Mini-split industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Godrej & Boyce MFG. Co. Ltd.

Electrolux

Lloyd Group

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Rheem Manufacturing Company Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Onida

LG Electronics

S Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Blue Star Ltd.

Fujitsu General Ltd.

Videocon Industries Ltd.

Guangdong Chigo Air Conditioning Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Voltas Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd

IFB Industries Ltd.

Trane

Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

Johnson Controls

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

Lennox International Inc.

AUX Group Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

United Technologies Corporation

By Type:

Split Systems

Window Air Conditioner Systems

By Application:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ductless Mini-split Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Split Systems

1.2.2 Window Air Conditioner Systems

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Residential Buildings

1.3.2 Commercial Buildings

1.3.3 Industrial Buildings

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Ductless Mini-split Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Ductless Mini-split Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Ductless Mini-split Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Ductless Mini-split Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Ductless Mini-split Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Ductless Mini-split (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Ductless Mini-split Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Ductless Mini-split Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Ductless Mini-split (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Ductless Mini-split Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Ductless Mini-split Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Ductless Mini-split (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Ductless Mini-split Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Ductless Mini-split Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Ductless Mini-split Market Analysis

3.1 United States Ductless Mini-split Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Ductless Mini-split Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Ductless Mini-split Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Ductless Mini-split Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Ductless Mini-split Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Ductless Mini-split Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Ductless Mini-split Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Ductless Mini-split Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Ductless Mini-split Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Ductless Mini-split Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Ductless Mini-split Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Ductless Mini-split Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Ductless Mini-split Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Ductless Mini-split Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Ductless Mini-split Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

……Continued

