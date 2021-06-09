June 2021 Report on GLOBAL Fire Sprinklers MARKET COMPETITION, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES 2015-2027

The Global market for Fire Sprinklers is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Fire Sprinklers, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Fire Sprinklers industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Century Fire Sprinklers
Cosco Fire Protection
Minimax Viking
DIBOCO Fire Sprinklers
Prairie Fire Sprinklers
Wayne Automatic Fire Sprinklers
Tyco International
Global Fire Sprinklers
United Technologies
API
Automatic Fire Sprinklers
REDA Fire & Safety
Hochiki
Rollins Fire Sprinklers
By Type:
Wet Pipe Fire Sprinklers
Dry Pipe Fire Sprinklers
Deluge Systems
Pre-Action Systems
Others
By Application:
Commercial Applications
Residential Applications
Industrial Applications
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Fire Sprinklers Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Wet Pipe Fire Sprinklers
1.2.2 Dry Pipe Fire Sprinklers
1.2.3 Deluge Systems
1.2.4 Pre-Action Systems
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Commercial Applications
1.3.2 Residential Applications
1.3.3 Industrial Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Fire Sprinklers Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Fire Sprinklers Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Fire Sprinklers Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Fire Sprinklers Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Fire Sprinklers Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Fire Sprinklers (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Fire Sprinklers Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Fire Sprinklers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Fire Sprinklers (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Fire Sprinklers Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Fire Sprinklers Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Fire Sprinklers (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Fire Sprinklers Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Fire Sprinklers Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Fire Sprinklers Market Analysis
3.1 United States Fire Sprinklers Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Fire Sprinklers Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Fire Sprinklers Consumption Structure by Application
……Continued
