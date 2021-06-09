June 2021 Report on Global Wine and Spirits Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Wine and Spirits, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Wine and Spirits industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Calvados Boulard
Diageo
Romale, S.L.
Edrington Group
Beam Suntory Inc.
Domaine de Mourchon
Irache Bodegas
Maggi Francesco
Pernod Ricard
United Spirits
Pradorey
Moncaro
Cave de Turckheim
ThaiBev
Brown- Forman
Bohemia Hop Company
LVMH
HiteJinro
Lar de Barros
Greek Wine
Rudolf Jelinek, a.s.
Bacardi
Campari
Bodegas San Gines
By Type:
Wine
Spirits
By Application:
Corporate Hospitality
Government Reception
Family Dinner
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents :
1 Market Overview
1.1 Wine and Spirits Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Wine
1.2.2 Spirits
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Corporate Hospitality
1.3.2 Government Reception
1.3.3 Family Dinner
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Wine and Spirits Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Wine and Spirits Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Wine and Spirits Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Wine and Spirits Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Wine and Spirits Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Wine and Spirits (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Wine and Spirits Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Wine and Spirits Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Wine and Spirits (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Wine and Spirits Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Wine and Spirits Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Wine and Spirits (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Wine and Spirits Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Wine and Spirits Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Wine and Spirits Market Analysis
3.1 United States Wine and Spirits Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Wine and Spirits Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Wine and Spirits Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Wine and Spirits Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Wine and Spirits Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Wine and Spirits Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Wine and Spirits Market Analysis
5.1 China Wine and Spirits Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Wine and Spirits Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Wine and Spirits Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Wine and Spirits Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Wine and Spirits Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Wine and Spirits Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Wine and Spirits Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Wine and Spirits Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Wine and Spirits Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Wine and Spirits Market Analysis
8.1 India Wine and Spirits Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Wine and Spirits Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Wine and Spirits Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Wine and Spirits Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Wine and Spirits Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Wine and Spirits Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Wine and Spirits Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Wine and Spirits Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Wine and Spirits Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Calvados Boulard
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Calvados Boulard Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Calvados Boulard Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.2 Diageo
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Diageo Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Diageo Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.3 Romale, S.L.
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Romale, S.L. Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Romale, S.L. Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.4 Edrington Group
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Edrington Group Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Edrington Group Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.5 Beam Suntory Inc.
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Beam Suntory Inc. Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Beam Suntory Inc. Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.6 Domaine de Mourchon
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Domaine de Mourchon Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Domaine de Mourchon Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.7 Irache Bodegas
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Irache Bodegas Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Irache Bodegas Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.8 Maggi Francesco
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Maggi Francesco Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Maggi Francesco Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.9 Pernod Ricard
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Pernod Ricard Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Pernod Ricard Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.10 United Spirits
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 United Spirits Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 United Spirits Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.11 Pradorey
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Pradorey Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Pradorey Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.12 Moncaro
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Moncaro Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Moncaro Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.13 Cave de Turckheim
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 Cave de Turckheim Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 Cave de Turckheim Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.14 ThaiBev
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 ThaiBev Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 ThaiBev Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.15 Brown- Forman
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2 Products Analysis
11.15.3 Brown- Forman Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.15.4 Brown- Forman Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.16 Bohemia Hop Company
11.16.1 Business Overview
11.16.2 Products Analysis
11.16.3 Bohemia Hop Company Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.16.4 Bohemia Hop Company Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.17 LVMH
11.17.1 Business Overview
11.17.2 Products Analysis
11.17.3 LVMH Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.17.4 LVMH Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.18 HiteJinro
11.18.1 Business Overview
11.18.2 Products Analysis
11.18.3 HiteJinro Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.18.4 HiteJinro Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.19 Lar de Barros
11.19.1 Business Overview
11.19.2 Products Analysis
11.19.3 Lar de Barros Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.19.4 Lar de Barros Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.20 Greek Wine
11.20.1 Business Overview
11.20.2 Products Analysis
11.20.3 Greek Wine Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.20.4 Greek Wine Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.21 Rudolf Jelinek, a.s.
11.21.1 Business Overview
11.21.2 Products Analysis
11.21.3 Rudolf Jelinek, a.s. Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.21.4 Rudolf Jelinek, a.s. Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.22 Bacardi
11.22.1 Business Overview
11.22.2 Products Analysis
11.22.3 Bacardi Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.22.4 Bacardi Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.23 Campari
11.23.1 Business Overview
11.23.2 Products Analysis
11.23.3 Campari Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.23.4 Campari Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
11.24 Bodegas San Gines
11.24.1 Business Overview
11.24.2 Products Analysis
11.24.3 Bodegas San Gines Wine and Spirits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.24.4 Bodegas San Gines Wine and Spirits Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
