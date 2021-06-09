June 2021 Report on Global Hand Dryer Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Hand Dryer, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Hand Dryer industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Toto Ltd.

Excel Dryer

Warner Howard

Mitsubishi Electric

Airdri

Dyson Ltd.

World Dryer Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

By Type:

Surface Mounted

Wall Mounted

By Application:

Airports

Educational Institutes

Hospitals

Hotels & Restaurants

Office Buildings

Railway Stations

Shopping & Commercial Complex

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents :

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hand Dryer Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Surface Mounted

1.2.2 Wall Mounted

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Airports

1.3.2 Educational Institutes

1.3.3 Hospitals

1.3.4 Hotels & Restaurants

1.3.5 Office Buildings

1.3.6 Railway Stations

1.3.7 Shopping & Commercial Complex

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Hand Dryer Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Hand Dryer Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Hand Dryer Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Hand Dryer Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Hand Dryer Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Hand Dryer (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Hand Dryer Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Hand Dryer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Hand Dryer (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Hand Dryer Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Hand Dryer Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Hand Dryer (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Hand Dryer Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Hand Dryer Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Hand Dryer Market Analysis

3.1 United States Hand Dryer Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Hand Dryer Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Hand Dryer Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Hand Dryer Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Hand Dryer Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Hand Dryer Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Hand Dryer Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Hand Dryer Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Hand Dryer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Hand Dryer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Hand Dryer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Hand Dryer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Hand Dryer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Hand Dryer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Hand Dryer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Hand Dryer Market Analysis

5.1 China Hand Dryer Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Hand Dryer Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Hand Dryer Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Hand Dryer Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Hand Dryer Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Hand Dryer Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Hand Dryer Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Hand Dryer Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Hand Dryer Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Hand Dryer Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Hand Dryer Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Hand Dryer Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Hand Dryer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Hand Dryer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Hand Dryer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Hand Dryer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Hand Dryer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Hand Dryer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Hand Dryer Market Analysis

8.1 India Hand Dryer Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Hand Dryer Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Hand Dryer Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Hand Dryer Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Hand Dryer Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Hand Dryer Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Hand Dryer Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Hand Dryer Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Hand Dryer Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Hand Dryer Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Hand Dryer Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Hand Dryer Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Hand Dryer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Hand Dryer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Hand Dryer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Hand Dryer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Toto Ltd.

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Toto Ltd. Hand Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Toto Ltd. Hand Dryer Sales by Region

11.2 Excel Dryer

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Excel Dryer Hand Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Excel Dryer Hand Dryer Sales by Region

11.3 Warner Howard

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Warner Howard Hand Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Warner Howard Hand Dryer Sales by Region

11.4 Mitsubishi Electric

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Mitsubishi Electric Hand Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Mitsubishi Electric Hand Dryer Sales by Region

11.5 Airdri

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Airdri Hand Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Airdri Hand Dryer Sales by Region

11.6 Dyson Ltd.

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Dyson Ltd. Hand Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Dyson Ltd. Hand Dryer Sales by Region

11.7 World Dryer Corporation

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 World Dryer Corporation Hand Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 World Dryer Corporation Hand Dryer Sales by Region

11.8 Panasonic Corporation

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Panasonic Corporation Hand Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Panasonic Corporation Hand Dryer Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

….contiued

